Asha Bhosle dies at 92 after multi organ failure: What happened before the Legendary singer's death in Mumbai - Her final moments

Asha Bhosle Final Moments: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday, at the age of 92. She suffered a multi-organ failure inside the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Read on to know what happened between Saturday (when she was admitted) to Sunday (the day we lost the music legend).

Asha Bhosle dies at 92 after multi organ failure: What happened before the Legendary singer's death in Mumbai - Health timeline

Asha Bhosle Death News: The legendary singer breathed her last on Sunday at the age of 92. According to the reports, she suffered a multi-organ failure while receiving treatment for acute chest congestion and respiratory problems. On Saturday evening, the music legend was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She complained of severe breathing trouble following a cardiac episode that left her with respiratory issues.

Earlier, on Saturday, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle had revealed that her grandmother was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She requested privacy during such times. Dropping a photo with Asha Bhosle on her official Instagram handle, Zanai wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic). (Folded hands emoji)."

In 2006, Asha Bhosle herself disclosed that she has almost 12,000 songs to her credit. During her tenure as a singer spanning several decades, the music legend had worked with many acclaimed music composers including Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman. She has received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. Asha Bhosle was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, considered one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music. Her sudden passing marks an end to the most precious era of the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle (@zanaibhosle)

Asha Bhosle's Last Few Hours: A Complete Timeline?

Admitted with severe chest congestion and breathing trouble, the legendary singer reportedly died on Sunday afternoon while receiving treatment at the ICU. But what happened before she breathed her last? In a conversation with media agency PTI, Dr Pratit Samdani from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said, "She passed way due to multi-organ failure a few minutes ago,"

Asha Bhosle Final Moments: What Happened Before Her Death?

On April 11: Asha Bhsoel reportedly began experiencing breathing discomfort and weakness in the evening. She was rushed immediately to the hospital. Admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital: The legendary singer was admitted to a hospital for treatment of chest congestion and related complications. Asha Bhosle was receiving treatment at ICU: Doctors kept her under observation, providing supportive care. Her condition worsened in the morning hours of Sunday: Despite treatment, her condition became critical due to age-related complications. Final Moments: She passed away surrounded by close family members, according to reports.

Asha Bhosle's Cause of Death Explained

Asha Bhosle, the rebel voice of Bollywood, passed away due to cardiac arrest, following a period of declining health. According to the reports, she had been suffering from chest infection, extreme fatigue, and respiratory complications, which worsened over time. While she was receiving treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, doctor's revealed that on Sunday, her condition became critical with cardiac and respiratory issues eventually leading to multi-organ failure.

You may like to read

What is multi-organ failure? According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), multiple organ failure refers to a serious and life-threatening condition in which two or more vital organs stop working properly at the same time. Cardiac arrest can lead to Multiple organ failure because it suddenly stops blood flow to the entire body.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.