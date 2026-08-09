As heatwaves intensify, experts raise concerns about children’s mental health

Intensifying heatwaves are raising concerns about children's mental health with experts highlighting potential links between extreme heat, stress, anxiety, sleep disruption and emotional wellbeing.

Heatwaves.

With the increasing frequency and severity of extreme heat new studies are raising awareness of another perhaps lesser-known effect of the summer season i.e mental health. A worldwide study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology has found a connection between higher temperatures, heatwaves and deteriorating mental health in children and young people. The results indicate that a 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature is associated with an almost 1 per cent increase in adverse mental health outcomes. The researchers identified children aged 5 to 18 as being especially vulnerable with their risk of poorer mental health outcomes rising by 25 per cent during heatwaves.

Method of the study

A total of 23 studies from around the world were evaluated for their assessment of the link between temperature, heatwaves and mental health among children and youth. Higher temperatures were linked to several negative outcomes such as anxiety, depression, mental-health visits to emergency departments and suicide attempts in the analysis.

The review also revealed associations between increased temperatures and decreased learning including academic performance. According to Jacqueline Stephens, Epidemiologist, Flinders University and co-author of the study heatwave can affect children especially as extreme heat can impact education, outdoor activities and recreation. She said mental health development is also a sensitive time during adolescence that can make them more susceptible to extreme heat.

Why are children at risk?

The researchers highlight that excessive heat can have a number of impacts on the mental health of children. Hot nights can interfere with sleep which can impact emotional control, mood and wellbeing. Heatwaves may also affect school, exercise and social activities impacting on routines essential for healthy development. Extreme weather can create stress and strain on parents and caregivers when at home which can aggravate family conflict. Children and young people may also lack awareness of the risks associated with heat and may not always be able to follow protective measures.

Urban heat may worsen the situation

The review identified a greater risk where reported in developed countries. Researchers suggest one reason for this difference may be due to urban heat islands which can accumulate and retain more heat in more built up areas. But reports have indicated that lower temperatures do not necessarily mean a sign of low vulnerability in some middle-income countries. However the authors say that underreporting and variation in access to mental health services may affect the findings.

How to protect children?

Dr. Syeda Hira Fatima, the HEAL Global Research Centre, University of Canberra and affiliated with Flinders University said protecting children from extreme heat should not just be about preventing physical illness. He suggests cooler classrooms, improved outdoor shading and ventilation. The most common conditions associated with heatwaves are dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

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However this review identifies another worry that extreme heat could have adverse impacts on children's mental health and wellbeing. The authors warn the evidence needs to be viewed with caution until further research is conducted. With the onset of more frequent and intense heatwaves climate adaptation plans may be required to protect children's physical health, sleep, education and mental wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Parents should consult a qualified healthcare professional if a child experiences persistent mental health concerns.