Today, on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Google honoured the LGBTQ Pride movement with a creative and interactive doodle. Through a series of well-illustrated slides, the doodle creator enumerated five decades of the LGBTQ history. The narration started from its early days of activism on Christopher Street, New York, to the global celebrations of today.

The entire month of June commemorates the acceptance of gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual identities. This month is also dedicated to give voice to their rights. This is because it was on 28th June 1969 that the Stonewall riots took place. These riots refer to a series of protests by the LGBTQ community members against a police raid. This rebellion led to the gay liberation movement in the United States. Since then, June has become the Pride month.

Gender dysphoria is a condition that many in the LGBTQ community can relate to. However, awareness about this condition isn’t widespread. As Google Doodle celebrates 50 years of LGBTQ Pride, here is all you need to know about gender dysphoria.

WHAT IS GENDER DYSPHORIA?



In this condition, people don’t feel any connection with the birth-assigned gender. It is also known as gender incongruence. This means that they can’t relate to their biological sexual identity. They feel differently about their sexual orientation. Individuals with gender dysphoria may dress according to their gender identity and feel distressed about behaving up to the expectations of society. They may have a strong urge to change the physical signs of their biological like sex like facial hair or breasts.

Earlier, gender dysphoria used to be recognized as an identity disorder, a mental illness. But now, the difference between one’s biological gender and his or her perceived gender of the self is not considered as a disease.

In May 2019, the World Health Organization changed the classification of gender dysphoria. This world body’s new guidelines don’t classify the condition as a disorder. It is reclassified as gender incongruence. Additionally, it has been shifted from the chapter on mental disorders to the one on sexual health in its revised version of the International Classification of Diseases. Undoubtedly, this is a major win for the LGBTQ community.

SIGNS AND CAUSES OF THE CONDITION

The symptoms of gender dysphoria can manifest differently in different age groups. For example, children with this condition may persistently behave like a different gender. They may also want to dress according to the gender they identify with. Playing games with toys which children of the opposite gender like could also be another sign of gender dysphoria.

Adults with this condition, on the other hand, will find an incongruence between what they feel and their primary and secondary sex characters. They may also feel a strong urge to change their sex organs or want the society to treat them as the other gender. As far as the onset of gender dysphoria is concerned, it starts developing in the initial years of childhood (as early as 2 years). A late-onset can occur around puberty. For many, the scenario changes with adolescence or adulthood and for others gender dysphoria is a lifelong condition.

Experts are yet to pinpoint the exact cause of gender dysphoria. However, doctors believe that genes, hormonal imbalances in the womb, and certain environmental factors contribute to the condition.

MANAGING GENDER DYSPHORIA



As already mentioned, gender dysphoria is not a disease or mental illness. So, people with this condition don’t need to treat or change the way they feel about their gender. However, certain mental health issues accompany this condition. These include depression, stress, anxiety disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorder, etc. Therefore, management tips aim at easing these distressing side effects of gender dysphoria, not the condition. Here are ways to deal with them.

Talk therapy



If you are going through gender dysphoria, consult a psychologist or psychological counsellor for talk therapy. It is a way to help you deal with the negative and distressed thoughts.

During a talk therapy, a psychologist listens to your problems and experiences patiently. He uses his questionnaire as a toll to help you express yourself more and in a better way. After you have cleared your mind sufficiently, he guides you to find a solution.

Talk therapy sessions can help you explore your own thoughts and understand them from a wider perspective. They also give you clarity, boost your confidence, and help you have greater control over life.

Hormone therapy



If want to adjust your appearance according to your gender identity, consult a doctor. He may recommend a hormone therapy with testosterone (male hormone) or estrogen (female hormone). These hormones can suppress the physical features you don’t want and help you develop the traits that you associate with. However, make sure you know about its pros and cons before choosing such a life-changing option.

Surgery



Sex-reassignment is also an option for people with gender dysphoria. This is a surgical procedure which changes your physical appearance and the functions of your existing sex organs. Sex-reassignment surgery is the last step in your physical transition process. Sessions of psychological assessment and hormone therapy will precede the procedure.

If a woman opts for this procedure, the doctor will surgically remove her breasts, ovaries, and uterus. He will also close the vagina and create a penis and scrotum through other tissues. Additionally, her urethra will be extended to facilitate urination in the standing position.

In case you want a male to female transition, your doctor will remove the penis and testicles. After this, he will use tissues from your penis to create a vagina and clitoris. The scrotal skin will be used to construct labia (vaginal lips) and the urethra will be shortened.