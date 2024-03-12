Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Detection: How Is AI Contributing To The Diagnostic Industry and Impacting Early Detection?

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is drastically changing the diagnostic industry, especially in the domain of early cancer detection", says Mr. Hariharan Subramanian, the Managing Director of Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

In the rapidly developing landscape of scientific developments, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has become advantageous especially in healthcare. What is AI? In layman's terms it can be defined as a tool or technology created to simulate human thinking and behaviour without the help of an actual human. Machine learning or ML too was created for similar purposes. The healthcare nowadays require such technologies in order to speed up the processes of diagnosis and treatments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is drastically changing the diagnostic industry, especially in the domain of early cancer detection. As the global number of cancer cases is steadily rising, AI provides a game changing resolution by automating and standardizing tedious procedures. AI empowers healthcare practitioners by providing precise diagnosis and treatment which is crucial for early detection and cancer care planning.

Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Detection

Mr. Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited elaborates further on this topic. Read on till the end to find out:

Specialized AI diagnostic tools by Siemens Healthineers, like the AI-Rad Companion applications help healthcare providers work more efficiently. These tools help in the early detection of cancer by spotting minute variations in pathology and imaging reports. For example, in the case of lung cancer diagnosis, AI helps radiologists by spotting, identifying, and studying small growths in the lungs on CT images, making it easier and hassle free to proceed with prompt treatment.

Furthermore, AI facilitates customized treatment planning in addition to diagnosis. The innovative tools and solutions by Siemens Healthineers highlight this advancement. These aid in developing personalized treatment plans every day by using real-time anatomical images, enabling them to modify the adaptive therapy as per the patient's condition. This distinctive method not only makes the treatment more effective but also enhances patient care and their life quality.

In essence, AI's contribution within the diagnostic industry is a game-changer, as it assists in early detection, accurate diagnosis, and creating customized treatment plans for every individual. And Siemens Healthineers leads the way by pioneering breakthroughs in the healthcare sector for everyone, everywhere, sustainably.

Mr. Hariharan Subramanian also says,

"Technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), is changing how we detect cancer by identifying subtle symptoms that may otherwise go unnoticed. AI makes it easier, more accurate, and faster to diagnose cancer, which helps patients get improved treatment. By processing vast amounts of medical data rapidly, AI aids in automating tasks and making medical processes run smoother, reducing the risk of errors. Additionally, connected devices help with better accessibility of patient history, enabling healthcare providers to help patients with better treatment."