Recently, a 26-year-old patient who visited Nanavati Hospital complained of severe knee pain , stiffness, inability to straighten his knee and inability to walk without walking aid. He has been suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis for many years, a bike accident had initiated the pain and swelling in the knee which progressively worsened. Post recovering from the accident, the 26 year old young man had to use stick to walk with fixed bent knee, stiffness and pain. The only option that could cure him was a total knee replacement. He has now under gone a successful surgery and is able to walk without any support and enjoying near normal activities.

According to the recent survey, one in every four people under the age of 40 suffer from arthritis. A lot of younger generation is getting total knee replacement done due to many reasons. One of the few reasons are sports injuries and accidents that can damage the cartilage or cause a loose body in the joint ligament. Injuries aggravate arthritis and that can only be managed with implants or replacement surgeries. Rheumatoid Arthritis affects the multiple joints, hands, knees, elbows and hip. It destroys the cartilage which leads to severe deformity, pain, stiffness and loss of function in the body. Sedentary lifestyle, obesity and lack of exercise are other reasons due to which arthritis in younger generation is prevailing. Adequate amount of healthy food and exercise is missing from the day to day life of the youth these days.

Prof Dr Pradeep Bhosale, Director , Arthritis and Joint Replacement Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital says, “Rheumatoid Arthritis cannot be eliminated however with modern day medication it can be controlled. Hence, if we control the disease before the destruction of cartilage there will be no deformity. Once the cartilage is destroyed it is an irreversible process and in such conditions, arthritis cannot be controlled without surgery”.

Joint replacement was never advised to the younger generation, however, in the last 10-15 years, there has been an increase in joint replacement among the younger generation. The Government of India has also taken steps in reducing the prices of implants.

Source: Press Release