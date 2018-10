Ayurveda has identified that excess vata (air element in the body) provokes joint pain. Arthritis refers to pain in joints. Symptoms of arthritis include swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion. Arthritis makes it difficult to do daily activities like walking or climbing stairs. It can also cause permanent joint changes. It can be caused by injury, abnormal metabolism, inheritance, infections, and an overactive immune system. Dr Ashwini Konnur, Ayurvedic Consultant, AyurUniverse says, “At the physical level, yoga postures or ‘asanas’ aim to keep the body healthy. The mental techniques include breathing exercises or ‘pranayama’ and meditation or ‘dhyana’ to discipline the mind. People suffering from arthritis hesitate to move their joints because of pain but movement and improved joint flexibility is one of the best treatments for arthritis.”

Yoga asanas can alleviate arthritis by easing stiff body parts. Various asanas are effective in decreasing pain in joints if practised regularly.

1. Sukhasana

This involves bending the knees to 90 degrees. It improves body postures and opens up stiff hips. It stretches the spine and provides calmness to the mind.

2. Trikonasana

This asana is highly prescribed to arthritis patients. This asana is known to relieve pain in the neck and shoulders. It also provides strength to the knees, ankle, and legs. It helps to improve digestion and provides psychological calmness.

3. Veerbhadrasana

This asana is also known as the warrior pose. It aims at increasing the strength to the joints. It releases pressure from frozen shoulders and is extremely beneficial in strengthening arms, legs, and lower back. It also increases the blood supply to the shoulder, hips, cervical region, and ankles. It maintains body balance and increases stamina.

4. Vrikshasana

Vrikshasanarelaxes the mind and improves concentration power. It tones up muscles of the ankles, toes, knees, shoulder joints and hands. It facilitates increasing the blood circulation in the affected joint. It tones up of abdomen and stomach muscles.

5. Setubandhasana

This asana is also known as bridge pose. This is a difficult asana to perform. However, it offers a number of benefits. This asana relieves pain and stiffness.

6. Sukshmavyayama

This Asana helps to ease joint movement in the body. It eliminates energy blockages in joints and the physical body. Sukshmavyayama helps in lubrication of joints for patients suffering from osteoarthritis as well as rheumatoid arthritis as all the joints are given rotatory movements in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.