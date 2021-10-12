World Arthritis Day 2021: Common Arthritis Treatments You Should Know About

World Arthritis Day 2021: Common Arthritis Treatments You Should Know About

World Arthritis Day is celebrated to raise awareness among people about the disease and the treatments available for people to manage the condition. Our expert reveals all the treatments offered by medical science and alternative therapies today.

Every year on October 12th, World Arthritis Day is celebrated as a global awareness day. It aims to raise awareness of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, also known as RMDs, all around the world. The debilitating effects of these diseases, of which there are over 200, are little understood; however, their impact is widely and silently felt.

Arthritis is a broad term that encompasses more than a hundred diseases and refers to inflammation of the joints, our body's natural responses to disease or injury. It causes swelling in or around a joint, resulting in pain, stiffness, and sometimes difficulty moving. Other parts of the body, such as the skin and internal organs, are affected by some types of arthritis. In most types of arthritis, pain and disability can be managed and tissue damage can be prevented with early diagnosis.

Treatment Available For Arthritis

The goal of arthritis treatment is to alleviate symptoms and improve joint function. A few different treatment combinations might be needed to figure out what works best for you.

TRENDING NOW

Medications

Depending on the type of arthritis, different medications are used as treatment options. Most commonly prescribed arthritis medications include:

Antirheumatic drugs: treat rheumatoid arthritis. These medications can help to slow the progression and prevent permanent damage to the joints and other tissues. There are biologic agents and targeted synthetic DMARDs in addition to conventional ones. Although they have a variety of side effects, they all increase your risk of infection.

treat rheumatoid arthritis. These medications can help to slow the progression and prevent permanent damage to the joints and other tissues. There are biologic agents and targeted synthetic DMARDs in addition to conventional ones. Although they have a variety of side effects, they all increase your risk of infection. Steroids: Prednisone and other corticosteroid medications reduce inflammation and pain while also slowing joint damage. These can be taken orally or injected directly into the concerned joint. Bone thinning, weight gain and diabetes are all possible side effects.

Prednisone and other corticosteroid medications reduce inflammation and pain while also slowing joint damage. These can be taken orally or injected directly into the concerned joint. Bone thinning, weight gain and diabetes are all possible side effects. Counterirritants: Menthol or capsaicin, is found in some creams and ointments. Rubbing these on the skin over the aching joint may cause pain signals from the joint to be disrupted.

Menthol or capsaicin, is found in some creams and ointments. Rubbing these on the skin over the aching joint may cause pain signals from the joint to be disrupted. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help to relieve pain and inflammation. Ibuprofen and naproxen sodium are two examples. Stronger NSAIDs can irritate your stomach and raise your risk of a heart attack or stroke. They can also be found as creams or gels that can be applied to joints.

Surgery

If non-invasive treatments fail, doctors may recommend surgery, such as:

Arthroscopy (keyhole) joint cartilage repair: Joint surfaces can be smoothed or realigned through arthroscopic procedures to reduce pain and improve function in some cases.

joint cartilage repair: Joint surfaces can be smoothed or realigned through arthroscopic procedures to reduce pain and improve function in some cases. Joint replacement: The damaged joint surface lining is removed and replaced with a new prosthetic joint implant. The most replaced are the hip and knee joints.

The damaged joint surface lining is removed and replaced with a new prosthetic joint implant. The most replaced are the hip and knee joints. Joint Fusion: The ends of the two bones in the joint are separated and locked together until the joint heal into a single rigid unit. Smaller joints, such as those in the wrist, ankle, and fingers, are more commonly treated with this procedure.

The ends of the two bones in the joint are separated and locked together until the joint heal into a single rigid unit. Smaller joints, such as those in the wrist, ankle, and fingers, are more commonly treated with this procedure. For neck and lower spine arthritis, spinal surgery is sometimes necessary. Although the movement is restricted, it relieves excruciating pain and helps prevent further nerve or blood vessel damage.

Therapy

There are effective psychotherapeutic strategies to manage arthritis-related pain. The National Institutes of Health discovered that cognitive-behavioural therapy, which combines education and behaviour modification with relaxation techniques, is more effective than standard care in treating arthritis pain.

You may like to read

Various techniques for activity scheduling, imaging, relaxation, distraction, and creative problem-solving may be used in cognitive therapy.

Home Remedies And A Healthy Lifestyle

In many cases, the symptoms of arthritis can be alleviated by taking the following steps:

Exercising can help maintain joint flexibility. Swimming and water aerobics may be helpful

Heating pads or ice packs help relieve the pain

Weight gain puts additional strain on weight-bearing joints. Losing weight can help mobility and prevent future injuries

A healthy, well-balanced diet can help to strengthen your bones and muscles

Walkers, canes, and other assistive devices can help protect joints and improve daily function

(The article is contributed by Dr Raghu Nagaraj, Senior Consultant, Orthopedics and Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru)

RECOMMENDED STORIES