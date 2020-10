While men usually get arthritis in their hip joints, most women have it in their hands and knees.

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints that affects approximately 350 million people worldwide. There are over 100 different forms of arthritis, with different causes and treatment methods. Two of the most common types are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). A lesser-known fact about this disease is that it is more common in women than men (one in four compared to one in five). Women are also far more vulnerable to rheumatoid arthritis than men. Today is World Arthritis Day today, a day designed to raise global awareness about all facets of the disease. On this occasion, let's discuss how arthritis affects women and what they can do to prevent the disease.

Women have less knee cartilage than men. This could be one possible why are women more commonly affected by arthritis. Hormonal differences between the sexes may explain why the risk for the autoimmune condition rheumatoid arthritis is greater in women than men. Keep reading for more facts.

Women get arthritis later than men

The risk of arthritis peaks in women after menopause. Before age 45, osteoarthritis or degenerative joint disease is more common in men than in women. After age 45, it is more common in women. Although women get the disease later than men, they report higher pain scores than men.

Arthritis affects different joints in women and men

While men usually get arthritis in their hip joints, most women have it in their hands and knees. This may be because women’s tendons are more elastic and also more prone to injury. Women also have wider hips, which affects the alignment of the knees, leaving them more vulnerable to injuries that result in arthritis down the road.

Younger women have less arthritis than men

Estrogen, also referred to as female sex hormones, helps keep inflammation in check. This is one reason why younger women have less arthritis than men. Estrogen levels plummet with menopause, and it is the time arthritis often strikes women.

Extra weight makes women more prone to arthritis

A larger number of women suffer from obesity than men. Excess weight means more pressure on the knee joints, which erodes cartilage and thus raises arthritis risk.

You may blame your mother

A family history of arthritis raises the risk for both genders, but the connection is even stronger for women. If your mother has or had arthritis, you’re likely to develop the problem at the same age and in the same joints.

RA affects 3 times more women than men

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a form of arthritis in which the inflammation is caused due to an autoimmune reaction and not because of the wear and tear of the joints. It affects three times more women than men. While women tend to be younger when they get RA, they experience more pain than men.

The female immune system is thought to be stronger and more reactive than men. This is believed to be one reason for the gender differences in RA. Experts believe that hormones may also affect RA risk and flares.

What women can do to prevent arthritis?

There are several things women can do to reduce the risk factors for osteoarthritis. Here are six ways to help prevent arthritis in women.