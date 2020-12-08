Cold weather can have a significant impact on your health particularly for those who are suffering from arthritis. As the temperature drops bones usually become stiff inflexible and creaking which can heighten discomfort in the joints making life of people with arthritis troublesome. In fact anyone who suffers from arthritis pain can sense and predict the change in weather. Not only the cold weather increase stiffness and joint pain it can also lead to increased anxiety depression and isolation for patients with arthritis. So here are some tips to ease joint pain maintain your bone health and stay happy during