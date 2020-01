Our health tips today are designed to help you deal with arthritis. This is a painful condition and daily life can be a struggle if you have to live with it. Our health tips will help you get relief to a great extent. Arthritis can make your joints painful and stiff. According to the American College of Rheumatology, you may deal with this health problem with weight loss, physical therapy and alternative therapies like acupuncture and massage. This can be done along with your allopathy treatment. If you lose weight, there is less pressure on your joints, and this can reduce your pain. Exercise increases strength. The health tips that we reveal will help you deal with your painful joints and enable you to live a fulfilling live. Here are our health tips of the day.

Exercise regularly

This is very important. You can include some stretching exercises in your fitness routine. Low-impact aerobic exercises like walking, cycling and swimming are also good. A little bit of cardio and strengthening exercises will make a huge difference. But consult a doctor before starting anything new.

Eat well

This is a health tip that you need to follow. A balanced and healthy diet improves overall health. Add whole grains, fruits and vegetables, healthy oils and sea food to your diet. Avoid saturated fat, cholesterol-rich foods and sugars. This will help you lose weight too, which is good for your joints.

Movement helps

Don’t stay in the same position for too long. It can make your joints more stiff. Move at regular intervals. If you have a desk job, get up ever half an hour and walk a bit. At home, keep getting up to do something or the other. You will be surprised at the difference it makes.

Relax

You need to avoid stress. All those aches and pains can really stress you out. Arthritis is a debilitating condition and it is true that doing simple things can be difficult. This can contribute to more stress. So try relaxation methods like meditation and listening to music. If your stress levels come down, half your problems will be solved.