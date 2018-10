Rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic progressive disease resulting in inflammation in the joints and painful deformity and immobility, especially in the fingers, wrists, feet and ankles, can be hard to diagnose initially. According to doctors, it becomes a tough task to identify the symptoms at the initial stage as there are plenty of signs that may not directly hint at the condition. While joint pain is the most common symptom of rheumatoid arthritis, here are certain mystery symptoms that may indicate you are suffering from the condition.

Bruising easily: In case you notice too many bruises in your body and tend to bruise easily, you may have to go for a check-up. Autoimmune diseases like Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) can make your blood platelet count to drop below normal level. Due to RA, your body uses more platelets and destroy them at faster rate than they are produced, and this can cause you bruise more easily.

Anaemia: This anaemia is anaemia of inflammation and chronic disease (AI/ACD) and is different from the anaemia that is caused due to deficiency of iron. In case of AI/ACD, there is not just low level of iron in your blood, but the level of iron is low despite normal or high level of stored iron. This occurs due to inflammatory conditions like RA. Common signs of this kind of iron deficiency include weakness, fatigue, pale skin, fast heartbeat and shortness of breath.

Skin conditions and rashes: Rheumatoid Arthritis can affect your skin and result in rheumatoid nodules which are lumps of tissue under skin. Many patients experience itching hands and feet and skin rashes as well. These rashes can be painful and turn into ulcers in very severe cases of rheumatoid Arthritis.

Dry-eye syndrome: Rheumatoid Arthritis can be linked with several eye conditions like keratitis sicca or dry-eye syndrome. this can cause blurred vision and is more common among women than in men.