Suffering From Arthritis? Here Are The Foods To Eat And Avoid To Ease The Pain

Arthritis can be a debilitating condition if left ignored, and your diet also plays an important role here. Experts reveal the foods you should eat and avoid to strengthen your bones and joints.

Arthritis mainly involves inflammation of joints. Fatigue, swelling and joint pain are some of the common symptoms that arthritis patients suffer from. October 12 is commemorated as World Arthritis Day every year to raise awareness about the disease. If left untreated, it can have dire consequences on your body. Many foods, fortunately, can help reduce inflammation and relieve some of the joint discomfort associated with arthritis. In fact, according to one poll, 24 per cent of people with rheumatoid arthritis said their diet influenced the intensity of their symptoms.

Foods You Should Include In Your Arthritis Diet

Experts mentioned which food items should be consumed and which should be avoided if anyone is suffering from arthritis.

Vitamins Are Vital

Dr Parag Sancheti, an orthopaedic surgeon from Sancheti Hospital, Pune, said, "Arthritis is a disease of inflammation. Because of some specific foods, one can either make inflammation in the body worse or can reduce the amount of inflammation produced by the body. Vitamin B3, B6, and B12 are essential for joint pain and body pain. If you do not want to have arthritis you must include them in your diet. Vitamin D is important for the absorption of calcium from the stomach, and we get it from sunlight. Milk, yoghurt, cheese, whole grain, cereal, legumes, chickpeas, banana, spinach, potatoes are good sources of vitamin B3, B6, and B12. Vitamin B12 is important for bone health. If you are vegetarian you get Vitamin B12 only through almond and milk. Vegetarians can take supplements of Vitamin B12. One tablet daily of Methylcobalamin can be consumed. If it is critically low, it negatively impacts bone health."

Dr Sancheti further added that "Osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are diseases of growing age. Greater bone mass is associated with adequate Vitamin D status. The optimal Vitamin D status for bone health is 50 nmol/L. The best source of Vitamin D is sunlight. Milk, cheese, butter, fortified milk, cereal, and fatty fish are good food sources for Vitamin D. Vitamin B12 and D3 are important for your joint functioning. Antioxidants protect cartilage from chemical degradation, which is crucial for bone and joint health. Carrot, garlic, lemon, tomatoes, walnuts, black grapes, apple, onions, turmeric, etc. are sources for antioxidants."

Don't Ignore Minerals

He also said, "We often neglect mineral intake. They are necessary for bone health, muscle contraction, and hormone production. Minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, and copper are essential. Magnesium is an essential mineral for bone health and joint pain relief. Supplements should be taken if there is a deficiency.

Keep Your Weight In Check With These Foods

There is a direct correlation between body weight and arthritis. The weight-bearing joints are burdened by excess weight. Obesity increases the risk of knee osteoarthritis. Knee osteoarthritis is more in the obese population. "Moderate exercise and diet-induced weight loss are effective for osteoarthritis. One should go for a calorie deficit diet for reducing weight. Citrus fruits, berries, garlic, red onion, tomato, capsicum, nut, and leafy greens are all-natural sources of collagen. Omega 3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, Vitamin C and D, collagen etc., are essential nutrients for bone and joint health. Ginger lessens the pain of osteoarthritis while turmeric suppresses inflammatory body chemicals," Dr Sancheti added.

What Foods You Should Avoid?

Dr Aniket Patil, an orthopaedic surgeon from Noble hospital, said, "There are certain food items which arthritis patients should not consume. Trans fats that can be found in packaged food should be avoided. Because they increase the inflammation in the body. Excessive consumption of sunflower and vegetable oil is also not healthy for arthritis patients. A lot of fried food and alcohol should also be restricted. Also, a lot of sugar and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to obesity. Hence such trigger foods should be avoided to prevent arthritis. Any food that does not cause inflammation is good for arthritis patients."

