Suffering From Arthritis? Expert Tips to Beat Winter Joint Aches and Pain

Are you suffering from Arthritis? here are some expert-backed tips to fight this condition especially during the winter.

Arthritis, which comes with chronic joint pain, can get worse during the winter, and, therefore, it is important to understand various ways you can manage this deteriorating condition. During winter, this pain increases due to the stiffened muscles and in the joint areas, plaguing the lives of older people. In a recent study, researchers have revealed that around 50 per cent of the patients who are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, witness the worsening of this condition, especially during the colder season. Pain, swelling, stiffness, fatigue, and other common rheumatoid arthritis symptoms are harder to control during the winter. Some people feel more joint pain, as the cold weather sets in.

Best Ways To Beat Joint Pain During Winter

As we discussed, joint aches can be a harsh pain to deal with during the cold season, however, experts have shared some easy tips that can help you beat the pain and help you get back to normal life even when suffering from Arthritis.

Cover Yourself Up With Some Warm Clothes

Keeping the body temperature intact can help the patients suffering from arthritis manage chronic body and muscle pain. Experts suggest such patents to cover their hands, knees, legs, and all arthritis-prone areas.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking water is no new thing. Staying hydrated during the winter is as important as during any other season. Staying hydrated helps keep you more active. According to the experts, dehydration is a big reason why some people suffer joint and muscle pain.

Stay Active

What do we mean when we say stay active? Exercise. Exercising regularly has many benefits and one such benefit is it helps in getting rid of stiff joints, thus reducing the pain that one may experience due to arthritis. Exercise indoors to improve the symptoms like joint stiffness and muscle weakness.

Load Up On Vitamin D

Again, arthritis can be controlled to a great level when your body is warm enough. Low levels of vitamin D might play a role in how sensitive you are to arthritis pain. Vitamin D deficiency can also increase your risk of developing osteoporosis.

Increase Your Intake Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Those who are suffering from arthritis should increase their intake of Omega-3 fatty acids, as it may help in getting rid of the inflammation in the joints. Include foods such as avocado, fish, eggs, walnuts, etc. to your daily diet.