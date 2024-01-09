Spotlight On Arthritis: How Imaging Revolutionizes Diagnosis And Management?

Imaging technologies like MSUS and MRI transform arthritis care, from early detection to customised treatment regimens.

Arthritis is a debilitating condition with a very high negative societal impact. The condition is equally distressing for medical professionals as it is for patients because of the complexity of diagnosis and treatment. This considerable delay in the diagnosis and, thus, initiation of appropriate management is the cause of the long-term disability. Dr Khushboo Pilania Agarwal, Senior Radiologist and Founder of Izen Imaging & Interventions, shares that the development of sophisticated medical imaging technologies and expertise has ushered in a new era in arthritis diagnosis and treatment, completely changing our understanding of and approach to treating this illness.

Early Detection Through Imaging

The newer diagnostic modalities like high-resolution MSK ultrasonography, MRI with appropriate protocols designed for seronegative spondyloarthropathy and high-resolution CT scans help not only in diagnosing the disease in late stages but also in Identifying risk individuals with very early to no symptoms. Diagnosis in this pre-clinical phase of the disease provides a preventive window of opportunity, and appropriate treatment, if started during this phase, can prevent the long-term disability associated with arthritis.

All-Inclusive MRI insights

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) surpasses the capabilities of X-rays, USG and CT. An MRI produces high-resolution cross-sectional images of soft tissues, such as tendons, ligaments, and the synovium, which lines the inside of the joint capsule. MRI for arthritis is, however, not a standard MRI and needs to be done with specific protocol and under expert supervision to address the issues pertinent to effective management and early disease detection.

High-resolution Musculoskeletal Ultrasound [MSUS]

MSUS is a highly specialised ultrasound done with high-resolution probes by MSK radiologists. It has emerged as an excellent real-time imaging modality for evaluating soft tissues and inflammation. It is beneficial for assessing diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, where inflammation plays a significant role, and for dynamically visualising joints.

In Summary

The focus of attention surrounding arthritis has shifted to a field where medical imaging plays a transformative role not only in the ongoing treatment of the condition but also in predicting the likelihood of being affected by the disease way before the disease has started affecting the functioning of the body. Imaging technologies like MSUS and MRI transform arthritis care, from early detection to customised treatment regimens. By embracing these developments, patients and medical professionals are paving the way for a time when arthritis will be diagnosed and treated more precisely, improving the quality of life for those who deal with this challenging condition.