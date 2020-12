Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a progressive autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation of the joints. Initially, it causes signs and symptoms like joint pain and swelling in the feet and hands. Chronic inflammation can lead to permanent joint destruction and deformity. This disease can also cause extra-articular inflammation and injury in other organs. Also Read - Winter can exacerbate arthritis pain: Here’s how to deal with it

It can affect people of all ages. However, the cause of rheumatoid arthritis is not known clearly. There is no permanent cure for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment generally involves a combination of patient education, rest and exercise, joint protection, medicines, and surgery (rarely). Exercise can be hugely beneficial for relieving pain, joint stiffness, and other RA symptoms. Also, Ayurvedic oil blends can help in getting rid of chronic pain. Yes, you read it right. Let’s explore more. Also Read - Arthritis: Smoking and other bad habits that can be deadly for your joints

Ayurvedic oils for Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Here are some amazing Ayurvedic oils that can help in relieving arthritis pain. Also Read - Ankylosing spondylitis can be the reason behind your morning back pain

#Lavender Oil

Either inhaled, applied directly, or added to a warm bath, Lavender oil helps in reducing pain, anxiety, and depression. It can be applied topically on inflamed joints or a few drops can be added to a warm water bath to alleviate pain.

#Evening Primrose Oil

The goodness of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) in evening primrose oil when taken exhibits anti-inflammatory properties by reducing joint pain and can reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms like tenderness, joint pain, and stiffness.

#Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil works great in lowering inflammation, swelling, and pain due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Several studies prove that topical application of eucalyptus oil or adding a few drops of it in the warm bath helps in alleviating pain.

#Frankincense Oil

Frankincense oil is made from resin or sap from the Boswellia tree. It is popularly used in Ayurvedic medicines to treat chronic pain and inflammation. According to the Arthritis Foundation of the United States, the acids in the frankincense possess strong anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that ease RA pain.

#Basil Oil for Arthritis

Basil essential oil contains a number of potential therapeutic compounds. The 1.8-cineole present in Basil oil has anti-inflammatory effects.

These oils will only work when you apply them in the proper manner. Follow the below directions for the best results of these Ayurvedic oils to treat joint pain.

1. Pour a few drops in warm water and inhale the steam.

2. A diffuser can be used to dilute the essential oil.

3. Mix essential oils into bath salts or add them directly to warm water.

4. Dilute them with other blending oils such as coconut oil, olive oil, and massage them into painful joints.

5. You can add a little bit of oil to the bandages as well, before placing it around the affected area.

Essential oils can be an effective treatment for chronic pain conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. However, you shouldn’t ignore traditional treatment methods. Essential oils should be used alongside your medication at the advisement of your doctor. Using raw essential oils on your skin can also cause irritation and potentially harmful side effects. Before using any oils, test the diluted oil on a small area of your skin, like the inside of your wrist. Discuss any new treatment with your doctor before use.

Also, above everything else, understanding the symptoms of arthritis is extremely important. Here are guidelines that you can follow.

Sign and symptoms of Arthritis

Regardless of the type, arthritis causes pain and limits your range of movement. If your arthritis is due to inflammation of the joints then you may experience joint swelling, redness, warmth, and stiffness. In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, various organs of your body may be affected. You may experience fever, weight loss, tiredness, etc. Here is how you can distinguish regular pain from early signs of arthritis:

#The pains last for more than a week

#You experience unexplained joint pain usually accompanied with fever

#You experience difficulty in carrying out daily chores due to joint pain

#Your joint pain isn’t cured by pain killers

#There are swelling and stiffness in the joints