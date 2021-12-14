Reasons Behind Increasing Prevalence Of Arthritis Among Urban Indians

Arthritis can be controlled easily with timely treatment and a healthy lifestyle. Watch out for the signs and symptoms.

Arthritis is a common disorder that affects the joints resulting in inflammation and pain. It mainly effects the older population but might be seen in men, women, and children of any age. Arthritis is not a single disease but a collection of more than 100 different conditions that affect the joints, cartilage, and other connective tissues. The conditions are usually associated with joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation and are more commonly seen in adults or old age population. Arthritis involves inflammation of the joints or bones. It can affect one or multiple joints.

There are many types of arthritis, with different causes and medical treatments. The two most common types of arthritis that are seen are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis is caused by wearing down of the protective cartilage that cushions the joints making it difficult to move or stay physically active. Cartilage supports and allows bones to move in a frictionless manner, but due to damage, it causes grinding directly on bone. This results in pain and tearing occurs over many years or can cause bone injury or infection.

On the other hand, in rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system attacks the lining of the joint capsule, a membrane that encloses all the joint parts. These lining becomes swollen and inflamed. It may eventually destroy bone and cartilage inside the joint.

Signs and symptoms of arthritis

Arthritis is seen not only among old age population, but it can occur at any age, starting from childhood. Fortunately, arthritis can be controlled easily with timely treatment and a healthy lifestyle. The most common signs and symptoms of arthritis involve the joints depending on the type. Few symptoms might include:

Pain

Stiffness

Swelling

Redness

Decreased range of motion

Factors responsible for development of arthritis

Lifestyle Change: The increasing prevalence of arthritis and its disabling effects are related to the lifestyle changes and the lack of proper diet in the Indian populace. The intake of junk food instead of proper balanced diet is one of the reasons.

Lack of movement: The level of physical activity has decreased, and the urban Indian is walking a lot less than ancestors. Women are more affected than men due to several factors, including decreased physical activity and less muscle mass. The knees are weight bearing joints and are commonly affected. This joint is largely moved by a group of muscles. Due to inactivity, these muscles get weakened. Weakness of these muscles increases the susceptibility to arthritis.

Genetics: One is more likely to get arthritis if there is a family history of the same. Hereditary factors are more responsible for developing rheumatoid arthritis. It is categorized as an autoimmune disease which primarily targets the lining of joints, attacking the healthy tissue.

Treatment for arthritis

There is no permanent treatment for arthritis. It must be taken care of in its early stages. However, there are several treatments of arthritis that can control pain, minimize joint damage, and improved function. Also, a range of medications and change in lifestyle can help achieve and protect joints from further damage.

A pro genetic screening: The goal of genetic screening is to identify the prevalence of disease and help you get timely treatment and intervention. It also helps in surveillance prior to the appearance of signs and symptoms.

Preventive health check-up : Preventive healthcare helps in detecting disease or medical problems before they become advanced or crucial. It is suggested to go for timely checkup and regular screening as it helps in keeping the disease at bay.

Other treatments can be medications, non-pharmacologic therapies, physical therapy, weight control and joint replacement.

The article has been contributed by Ms. Kanchan Naikawadi, Managing Director and Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.