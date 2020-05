Osteoarthritis is a common problem with many people today. The reasons are many, but treatment options are limited. Most of the time, patients have to rely on pain relievers, or they may have to go in for joint replacement surgery. Now, in a welcome development, researchers from Salk’s Gene Expression Laboratory have discovered that a powerful combination of two experimental drugs reverses the cellular and molecular signs of osteoarthritis in rats as well as in isolated human cartilage cells. The journal Protein & Cell published the study. According to researchers, ‘this is potentially a therapy that can be translated to the clinic quite easily’. They are hopeful that this combination therapy can be refined for human use in the near future. Also Read - New drug reduces disease progression in knee osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the result of gradual changes in cartilage that cushions bones and joints. As you become older, the molecules and genes in the cells of the cartilage change. This leads to eventual breakdown of the cartilage and the overgrowth of underlying bone. The result is chronic pain and stiffness. Though treatment options are limited, you can delay the progression of and, at times, even reverse this condition naturally. Let us see how you can do that.

Regular exercise helps

A sedentary lifestyle can make things worse if you suffer from this condition. It is natural to avoid working out when you are in pain, but exercise is important if you want to get relief from the pain of this condition. Do some light exercises like walking. You can try out some low-impact workouts like aerobics and swimming. This will make your muscles and bones strong. It will also increase flexibility of your joints.

Get rid of your extra kilos

If you are overweight, your joints have to bear extra pressure. This causes pain in your knees, spine, hips, ankles and feet. So, you need to lose weight if you want to get any relief from the pain that this condition brings. This will also slow the progression of the disease.

Eat healthy

You must plan well-balanced, nutritious meals for yourself. Have a lot of fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C is especially good for this condition. Have fatty fish as omega-3 fatty acids can offer relief from the pain. Don’t neglect whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean meats. And, get your requirement of healthy fats from nuts and avocados.

Get a good night’s sleep

Osteoarthritis is a debilitating condition that puts you under a lot of pain and stress. You need to sleep properly to be able to deal with this condition. Maintain a regular sleep schedule and avoid distractions around bedtime. If you suffer from insomnia, consult a doctor. You need to sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every night.

Hot and cold packs help too

If the pain gets really bad, you can use hot packs to ease the pain. Hot packs stimulate circulation and prevents stiffness. If there is swelling in your joints, you can apply a cold pack. This will immediately bring down the swelling.