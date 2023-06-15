Monsoon May See A Surge In Arthritis: Here’s How To Take Care

Reduced physical activity adds significantly to joint discomfort during the rainy season

Monsoon can be a harsh season for people suffering from arthritis. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Prithviraj Deshmukh suggests some effective ways to relieve joint pain during the rainy days.

Now that the monsoon has arrived in many parts of India, many people are looking forward to some much-needed relief from the heat. However, persons suffering from arthritis generally fear the monsoon season since it is the time of year when joint problems might worsen. Arthritis is a disease that causes pain, aches, stiffness, and swelling in and around one or more joints. During the monsoon season, pain, oedema, and stiffness frequently worsen.

How monsoon affects the joints and what can be done to reduce joint discomfort during the rainy season? We asked Dr Prithviraj Deshmukh, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Orthobiologics Expert and Interventional Pain Management Specialist at Nexus Day Surgery Centre. Here's what the expert said:

Factors that contribute to joint pain during the monsoon

Every season has a different effect on the environment. For example, when the rainy season arrives, the moisture, humidity level, and air pressure may fluctuate. You must have observed that the temperature fluctuates over this time period. As a result, you may categorise all of them as monsoon joint pain reasons. Some folks may not experience joint discomfort as much in the summer as they do in the rainy and winter seasons. Other factors that contribute to joint discomfort during the rainy season should be considered.

Ways to combat joint discomfort during the monsoon

Effective treatments to relieve joint discomfort during the monsoon season include:

Keeping toasty

Monsoon weather is distinguished by a dip in temperature followed by heavy downpours. This leads to a drop in total air temperatures, which causes joint discomfort. Staying warm is important in controlling joint pain because it increases blood circulation inside the body, lowering related discomfort. Warm births, warm compresses on the injured joint, hydrotherapy, and wearing warm clothes can all help with this.

Exercise on a regular basis

Reduced physical activity adds significantly to joint discomfort during the rainy season. Regular exercise that includes easy stretching and flexibility exercises helps to reduce joint discomfort by boosting blood circulation, muscle, tissue, joint lubrication, and strength.

Eat a nutritious, balanced diet

Eating a nutritious, balanced diet allows you to live a healthy, pain-free life. Include anti-inflammatory items in your diet to help minimise joint discomfort and inflammation. Foods high in vitamin E, for example, can make a difference. Consume nuts, avocados, seeds, seafood, berries, fruits, and whole grains on a regular basis. You may also include eggs and herbs in your diet.

Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese might increase joint discomfort during the monsoon. So, start working on losing weight. When it rains often outside, we prefer to stay indoors, preventing us from engaging in physical activities such as walking. Excess body weight puts strain on your joints, exacerbating the pain.

Avoid using air conditioners

Using an air conditioner indoors during the monsoon season might aggravate joint discomfort. So, if you have joint discomfort or bone health difficulties, avoid turning on the air conditioner since it may aggravate the pain.

Your advice for people suffering from arthritis

The weather affects everyone differently. It can appear to make all the difference in the world, or it might not. If you notice that your suffering fluctuates with the weather, talk to your doctor about pain management options.

When you experience the above-mentioned symptoms, you should seek medical attention right once to avoid the symptoms from intensifying and to lessen the burden of arthritis. Get your arthritis tested to learn about the dangers. Blood testing for rheumatoid arthritis may be recommended by doctors. Inflammatory marker tests can help discover your problem and guide your therapy. Thyroid issues can cause joint discomfort. So, schedule your thyroid checks.

