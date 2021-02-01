Knee osteoarthritis (OA) also known as degenerative joint disease is a condition in which the knee's articular cartilage —the flexible slippery material that protects bones against impacting each other — degenerates or wears away. While osteoarthritis of the knee is more common in older adults it can be found in young people too. Knee osteoarthritis in young adults can result from a previous injury or infection to the knee or even from being overweight or obese which puts extra pressure on the joints. For some individuals hereditary may play a role. There are many treatment options for knee osteoarthritis depending