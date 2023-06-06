Joint Replacement Surgery Or Arthroplasty: The Pros And Cons

When one may need Joint Replacement Surgery? Also let's talk about the advantages and risks of arthroplasty.

Joint replacement or arthroplasty is a surgical procedure in which parts of an arthritic or damaged joint are removed and replaced with a prosthesis made of metal, plastic, or ceramic. The prosthesis is intended to mimic the motion of a normal, healthy joint. Although hip and knee replacements are the most common, replacement surgery can also be performed on other joints such as the ankle, wrist, shoulder, and elbow.

If only a part of the joint is damaged, a partial joint replacement can be done, whereas if there is a complete joint involvement, a total joint replacement may be needed.

Let's talk about the advantages and risks of joint replacement with Dr. Anup Khatri, Consultant Orthopedics, Global Hospital, Mumbai.

Who is an ideal candidate for arthroplasty?

If you have any of the following conditions, your surgeon may propose arthroplasty:

A person who has joint arthritis where in -

Nonsurgical therapies such as physical therapy (PT), medicines, bracing, injections, walking assistance devices, and rest have not alleviated joint discomfort.

Joint stiffness and reduced mobility make it difficult or impossible to carry out daily tasks.

Inflammation (swelling) that does not improve with drugs or lifestyle modifications.

Several conditions can cause these symptoms, including:

Osteoarthritis is a kind of arthritis due to degenerative or age-related wear and tear of joint. Rheumatoid arthritis is a kind of inflammatory arthritis. Some fractures, commonly hip fractures or shoulder fractures. Hip dysplasia is an example of a developmental joint abnormality. Avascular necrosis is characterised by a loss of blood flow to the bone causing bone and eventually joint damage.

Joint Replacement Surgery: The benefits and risks

The advantages of replacing a damaged joint are substantial and can be life-changing:

Pain is much decreased and, in many cases, completely removed.

Mobility is much enhanced and, in many cases, entirely recovered.

Correction of deformity.

In most situations, the replaced joint will continue to function normally for several years. The great majority of joint replacement patients are delighted they selected joint replacement surgery since they can return to full activity with little or no discomfort.

Risks to consider with any surgical procedure:

There is minimal possibility of an infection, blood clot, or nerve damage.

In a few patients, the surgery may not completely relieve the symptoms and the discomfort may persist.

How one can reduce the need for joint replacement surgery?

Comprehensive medical care for your arthritis might reduce your need for joint replacement surgery. Arthritis drugs, low-impact exercise (e.g., swimming, walking, riding), weight loss, nutritional supplements and joint injections can all help you live with arthritis for as long as feasible. When these therapies are no longer effective and you are experiencing discomfort as well as a decline in function, joint replacement surgery can reduce the agony and restore the quality of life that arthritis has taken away.

