There is a new ray of hope for all of you suffering from arthritis. Handling an episode of flare up (acute pain and inflammation) might just become easier. A new research published in the Nature Communications, has developed a hydrogel, a soft and flexible material that can be loaded with arthritis drugs and injected into an inflamed joint in case of an arthritis flare up (acute episodes of pain and inflammation).

Arthritis is a painful condition where your joints may be inflamed, and you may experience symptoms like aching, pain, stiffness, and swelling in and around one or more joints. The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis (a chronic joint condition where the cartilage protecting your bone joints breaks down) and rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune inflammatory condition). Treatment of these conditions mainly involves controlling pain and improving quality of life. Oral drugs along with exercise and physiotherapy are the usual lines of treatment. However, in severe cases your doctor might suggest a surgery. But you can also help yourself and alleviate pain by including certain essential oils in your routine and nutrients in your diet.

Ginger essential oil

It contains chemicals with analgesic effect, that can help you with pain associated with arthritis. It provides relief by acting on receptors located on the sensory nerve endings. According to scientists, ginger also has anti-inflammatory, anti-ulcer, and antioxidant properties due which it a great option for arthritis patients.

Turmeric oil

Turmeric contains an active ingredient known as curcumin which has anti-inflammatory properties. Due to this, it is considered effective to manage arthritis. According to the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, regular use of turmeric oil can help combat the development of rheumatoid arthritis.

Orange oil

A study published in the European Journal of Medical Research has revealed that orange oil is one of the most effective oils to help in fighting arthritis pain. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Frankincense oil

It has the potential of inhibiting the production of key inflammatory molecules linked to conditions like arthritis. This way, it can help prevent the breakdown of cartilage tissue and reduce the levels of inflammation.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants. According to the findings of study done at the University of South Florida, people who took vitamin C supplements had an 11 per cent lesser chance of developing knee arthritis than those who didn’t. Natural sources of this vitamin include oranges, guava, parsley, kale, kiwi, broccoli, cloves, lychee, and strawberries.

Vitamin D

Generally, people suffering from arthritis are likely to have osteoporosis that triggers bone loss. And, it’s known that calcium is vital for bone’s health. Vitamin D helps your bones absorb calcium. So, your doctor may recommend vitamin D supplements if your diagnostic blood test reveals low levels of this vitamin. In case you want to go for some of the natural food sources of vitamin D, opt for cheese, egg yolks, orange juice, soy milk, cereals, and fatty fish like tuna, salmon, and mackerel.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Various previous studies have suggested that omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation throughout the body and therefore is quite effective in the treatment of arthritis. According to a research published in the journal Pain, fish oil or its supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids are linked to shorter duration of morning stiffness, less joint pain, and a reduction in the number of painful and/or swollen joints. Some of the natural food sources of omega-3 fatty acids are roasted soybeans, walnuts, salmon, chia seeds, mackerel, and flaxseeds.