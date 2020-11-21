Are you unable to carry out your real-world activities owing to those crippling joints? Are your joints often swollen? Do you tend to postpone your meetings or skip work owing to that excruciating pain in the joints? Has your quality of life become poor owing to the joint problems? Is there popping and cracking of the joints? Then you must immediately consult a doctor as you may be having arthritis. Yes this debilitating condition can take a toll on your health and decrease mobility. So seek prompt treatment and lead a healthy life to battle arthritis. What Is Arthritis? Arthritis