Arthritis is a condition that can cause joint pain and decrease mobility. Here's why you shouldn’t delay treatment if you are experiencing arthritis pain.

Are you unable to carry out your real-world activities owing to those crippling joints? Are your joints often swollen? Do you tend to postpone your meetings or skip work owing to that excruciating pain in the joints? Has your quality of life become poor owing to the joint problems? Is there popping and cracking of the joints? Then, you must immediately consult a doctor as you may be having arthritis. Yes, this debilitating condition can take a toll on your health and decrease mobility. So, seek prompt treatment and lead a healthy life to battle arthritis. Also Read - How to treat knee pain: Easy tips and home remedies

What Is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a term that can be used to describe around 100 conditions that can give a tough time to your joint health. Yes, you have heard it right! You will be shocked to know that there are about 100 different forms of arthritis with different causes, features, symptoms, and even treatment. But, one thing common is that you will experience joint pain in all of these conditions. Also Read - 5 sure shot remedies to get instant relief from heel pain

Types Of Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis: It is an inflammatory type of arthritis that tends to affect one’s joints and can be described as an autoimmune disease. The symptoms of this condition can be joint pain, fatigue, and stiffness. Also Read - Get relief from ankle arthritis pain with these easy and effective home remedies

Psoriatic Arthritis: It is a type of arthritis that invites skin inflammation. The symptoms one may exhibit can be joint stiffness, back and shoulder pain, swollen joints, fingers, and even toes.

Gout: Another one is gout that is a commonly occurring condition in men owing to the increased uric acid levels in the blood. Pain in the big toe, swelling, and redness of the joints can be its signs.

Non-inflammatory Arthritis: It includes osteoarthritis that happens because of the over usage of the joints. Various sports and even obesity can lead to this type of arthritis. Not only this, fibromyalgia that tends to damage one’s joint health and even backache that is commonly seen in people of all the age group may take place owing to the poor posture or an injury.

What Are The Causes?

The causes may differ from person to person. Some may feel excruciating pain, others may not. Hereditary factors, infections, joint or a muscle injury, and wear and tear of the joints can lead to arthritis. If the joint pain hampers your daily activity and lasts for over a week then it is the time you should consult your doctor and manage this condition as arthritis is lifelong and cannot be cured.

Do Not Delay The Treatment

Once you notice symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, and stiffness of the joints, it is not advisable to delay the treatment. If left untreated, the condition can increase mortality. Untreated rheumatoid arthritis can damage one’s joint permanently. Thus, timely diagnosis and treatment are key to battle this health condition.

How To Live Better With Arthritis?

One may be recommended drugs or steroids to slow down the progression of arthritis. The medications may vary from one person to another, depending upon the type of arthritis

One will also be given physiotherapy and certain exercises to reduce joint pain and stiffness. But, avoid over-exercising and over usage of joints

One will also be asked to undergo surgery and it can be a last resort to manage arthritis. The badly damaged joints will be replaced to allow people to enhance their quality of life. Hence, your doctor will determine if you should opt for joint replacement surgery or not

One must avoid foods causing inflammation such as saturated and trans fats, refined carbohydrates, sugar, tomatoes, lemon, salty and processed foods

Opt for heat and cold therapy to manage your joint pain. Heat can help your muscles relax and cold therapy can lower inflammation

Arthritis can be stressful so try relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation. Keep moving and avoid staying in one position for a longer time.

Inputs by by Dr Mudit Khanna, Orthopaedic and Joint replacement surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, South Mumbai.