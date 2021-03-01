Millions of people suffer from arthritis. While it can be quite challenging to exercise when you are suffering from arthritis. But regular exercise can actually reduce arthritis pain and assist in maintaining bones and keeps joints sturdy. Confirming the same, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram recently to share some workouts that may assist someone suffering from arthritis. The exercises in the Insta video may help enhance flexibility and decrease joint pain. “Train can enhance your well being and health without hurting your joints,” said Karachiwala. Also Read - Winter can exacerbate arthritis pain: Here’s how to deal with it

Arthritis is the swelling and tenderness of one or more of your joints. Two of the most common types of arthritis include osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of your bones wears down over time. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that can lead to joint pain and cause damage throughout the body. Also Read - Don’t delay your arthritis pain, seek timely intervention

Symptoms Of Arthritis

Most common symptoms of arthritis include joint stiffness, joint pain and swelling. Some people may experience redness of the skin around the joint. People suffering from rheumatoid arthritis may feel tired or experience a loss of appetite due to the inflammation in the immune system. Some people may even become anaemic (reduced red blood cell count). Also Read - How to treat knee pain: Easy tips and home remedies

Workout Routine By Yasmin Karachiwala For Arthritis Patients

The Mumbai-based fitness trainer also said that there are some things such as ageing, wrinkles that are inevitable and cannot be prevented. In the same way, people may experience arthritis as they age, but they can delay it by taking care of their health. Listed below are the workout routine that people with arthritis can do:

1. Squat on Chair – 10 reps

Superior: Wall Sit-Squat Maintain – 30 secs

How to do: Stand facing opposite the chair. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing ahead. Keep your spine straight and head and chest raised. Now, slowly bend your knees, keeping your spine straight. Gently tap the chair with your butt while lowering your hips down and back.

2. Seated Bent Knee Raises – 10 reps on all sides

Superior: Seated Straight Leg Raises – 10 Reps

How to do: Start with sitting on a chair with your back straight. Lift one bent leg off the ground and hold for a couple of seconds. Do the same on the other leg.

3. Single Straight Leg Raises – 10 reps

Superior: Alternate Leg Elevate – 10 reps

How to do: Lie on the mat with your face towards the ground. Now, lift one leg as far as you feel comfortable and bring it back to the initial position. Now, repeat on the other side.

4. Single Bent Leg Kicks – 10 Reps

Superior: Single Straight Leg Elevate – 10 reps

How to do: Start with holding a chair and your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Now, transfer your weight to your right leg and lift your left foot off the floor. Return to the initial position after doing 10 reps and repeat on the other side.

5. Bridge on Flooring – 10 reps

Superior: Bridge on Chair – 10 reps

How to do: Lie flat on the mat with your knees bent and feet slightly apart. Your arms should be placed on either side. Now, slowly push through your heels and lift your hips off the floor until your body forms a straight line from knees and shoulders.

You can also watch Karachiwala, who also illustrated these exercises in the video. While these exercises may help alleviate arthritis pain, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor before making any changes to your daily regimen.