Cases Of Bone Death Increasing Across India: Doc Says Covid-19 Infection Is Causing It

Avascular necrosis (AVN), also known as bone death, is a common cause of joint arthritis. Sadly, cases of bone death are reportedly increasing multi-fold in various cities across India amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Monkeypox outbreak. If not detected in an early stage and when treatment is delayed, the condition could worsen and the need for hip joint replacement surgery could arise.

But what is bone death and what causes it? In an exclusive interaction with TheHelathSite, Dr Gottemukkala Ashok Raju, Head & Senior Consultant of Orthopedic Surgery, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, tells us all about bone death, and why the cases are increasing in the post pandemic world. Excerpts follow:

Q. What is AVN or Bone Death?

Avascular necrosis, or osteonecrosis is a condition that leads to death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. It often leads to tiny breaks in the bone that causes the bone to collapse and is a leading cause of joint arthritis. The condition generally affects people between 30-50 years.

Q. What are the main reasons behind increasing cases of bone death in India?

AVN is generally caused due to a broken bone or dislocated joint. The condition is also associated with long-term use of steroids, large doses of medications needed to treat certain systemic conditions, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, diabetes and lupus, etc. Too much alcohol intake is one of the top risk factors for developing avascular necrosis. Of late, patients recovering from the COVID 19 infection, especially the ones who were put on steroid therapy are also being diagnosed with AVN. Covid-19 infection has become the main cause for Avascular Necrosis.

Q. Hip joint replacement surgery can be avoided if your AVN is detected in an early stage. Please elaborate this statement.

Although AVN can occur in any bone, it most commonly affects the hip and in majority cases, both hips are affected by the disease. Basically, AVN of the hip is a painful condition that occurs when the blood supply to the bone is disrupted. It ultimately leads to destruction of the hip joint and severe arthritis that eventually requires hip replacement surgery as the bone undergoes tremendous wear and tear. That said, if the condition is diagnosed at an early stage, then regenerative medicine injections may help with the pain. Besides, exercises like cycling and swimming can slowly allow the patient to regain some of the lost range of motion.

Q. Share some preventive measures for Bone Death that you want people to know.

Firstly, one should consume alcohol in moderation as heavy drinking is one of the top risk factors for developing avascular necrosis. Also, cholesterol levels should be in control. Evidence points that accumulated fat sometimes tends to block blood supply to bones. Besides, one should monitor the steroid use and refrain from smoking.

