Breaking Down The Gender Disparity: Why Does Arthritis Target Women?

Autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and rheumatic diseases occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its cells and tissues. These diseases are influenced by a complex interplay of genetic factors, epigenetic factors that affect gene expression, and environmental factors. While rheumatic diseases can affect individuals of any gender, there are notable differences in prevalence, susceptibility, specific disease manifestations, and treatment response between males and females. Women tend to have a higher prevalence of (SLE), and Sj gren's syndrome. The female-to-male ratio can be as high as 9:1 in some cases. Moreover, Dr Abhishek Zanwar, MD - General Medicine, DM - Clinical Immunology and Rheumatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic,explains that autoimmune disease severity and clinical presentation can vary between genders, highlighting the intricate nature of these disparities.

Several Reasons Contribute To These Gender Differences

Genetic factors play a role, as the X chromosome contains essential genes involved in immune system regulation. Individuals with an extra X chromosome, such as those with Klinefelter's syndrome, are more susceptible to autoimmune diseases like lupus. Hormonal factors also come into play, as hormones can influence the immune system. Women experience significant hormonal variations. The incidence of rheumatic diseases tends to peak during the childbearing years.

Estrogen

In particular, it has been implicated in modulating the immune response and may contribute to the higher prevalence of certain autoimmune diseases in women, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. However, the exact mechanisms underlying these hormonal effects remain unclear. Additionally, certain types of arthritis, like gout, which is caused by increased uric acid, typically do not affect women before menopause due to the protective effects of estrogen.

Pregnancy Also Plays A Role

As a woman's immune system undergoes significant changes during pregnancy and the peripartum period, which can act as triggering events for autoimmune diseases. Diseases like lupus can flare up during pregnancy, while others like rheumatoid arthritis can go into remission during pregnancy and flare up after childbirth.

Environmental Factors

Such as infections, diet, exposure to toxins, and stress, can also influence the development of autoimmune diseases. Specific environmental triggers may interact differently with genetic and hormonal factors in males and females, leading to variations in disease susceptibility.

Diagnostic And Reporting Biases

They can also contribute to gender disparities in autoimmune diseases. Recent research has shown that certain conditions, like ankylosing spondylitis, have been underdiagnosed in women, resulting in delayed or inadequate treatment. However, advances in diagnostic tools and criteria have recently improved the recognition and diagnosis of these conditions in both genders. Ongoing research into the gender differences in autoimmune diseases aims to develop targeted treatments that address these variations and specific needs.

