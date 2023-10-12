Beyond Medications: How Orthopedic Care Can Improve Arthritis Symptoms?

If you suffer from joint pain limiting your activities, do not wait for the disease to worsen.

Arthritis is one of the most common reasons for outpatient consultations in any hospital. Roughly half of the adult patients diagnosed with arthritis will experience significant daily limitations. All domains of life are affected because arthritis causes joint pain, weakness of muscles, limitation of mobility, and difficulty in basic activities of life (stairs, getting up and sitting down on a chair or a toilet seat, getting out of bed, pickup up objects from the floor or the top shelf in kitchen, getting in and out of a car, etc), inability to carry out leisure activities and maintain fitness. Dr Sahil Gaba, Consultant and Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, shares that these physical disabilities have also been shown to result in mental ailments such as anxiety and depression.

Orthopedic Treatment Plan

This introduction makes it easy to comprehend the effect of an appropriately charted treatment plan on a patient's life. Besides judicious use of painkiller medications for short periods, there are other ways in which an Orthopaedic surgeon can help in improving the overall quality of life.

A thorough clinical evaluation will often reveal weak and atrophic muscles in patients with arthritis. This contributes to pain, difficulty moving the joint, balance problems, gait alteration and limp. Therefore, muscle-strengthening exercises are an integral part of treatment.

Your Orthopaedic surgeon will calculate your BMI (body mass index) and counsel you on weight loss. The pain of hip and knee arthritis can be reduced drastically if high BMI patients (>30) minimise weight. For morbidly obese patients (BMI > 40), reducing weight becomes even more critical as surgery in these patients carries a higher-than-usual risk of infection, blood clots, and failure of the implant.

If you are diagnosed with an inflammatory type of arthritis (Rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, etc), certain disease-modifying drugs are indispensable in maintaining healthy joints. The Orthopaedic surgeon will refer you to a Rheumatologist in this case.

Certain lifestyle modifications can make life easier. For example, hip and knee arthritis patients must avoid sitting cross-legged and squat and avoid using an Indian toilet seat. However, high-impact and strenuous exercises (e.g. running, football) may be harmful and exacerbate pain. That rest is needed for arthritis patients needs to be clarified.

Role Of Orthopaedic Surgeon

The most important job of an Orthopaedic surgeon is to see whether a patient is a candidate for surgical intervention. Generally, those who fail conservative measures or have severe disease are candidates for joint replacement surgery. Standard procedures include knee, hip and shoulder replacement surgeries. The last decade has seen tremendous improvements in surgical techniques, implant metallurgy and rehabilitation protocols. This allows us to achieve better outcomes and return patients to their everyday lives in a few days.

Robotic Surgery

Robotics has come up in a big way in hip and knee surgery, allowing us to execute the surgery more precisely and accurately than ever before. Minimally invasive muscle-sparing techniques and advances in anaesthesia and pain management have reduced post-operative pain. The longevity of modern implants has also improved; they generally last 15-20 years and even up to 30 years in some patients. If you suffer from joint pain limiting your activities, do not wait for the disease to worsen. See your Orthopaedic surgeon and get back to an active lifestyle.

