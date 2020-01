Arthritis is a chronic condition for which there is no cure as yet. It is an autoimmune disorder that causes painful swelling of the joints and impairs mobility. Sometimes, it also strikes children below the age of 16 years. This is juvenile arthritis. It is as debilitating as adult arthritis. Children with this condition experience pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. Sometimes, the pain is accompanied by redness and warmth in the affected area. It also affects mobility. Juvenile arthritis too does not have a cure. But it can be managed with a combination of diet and exercise.

Here, let us take a look at a few exercises that can ensure the overall fitness of a child affected by juvenile arthritis.

EXERCISES TO DEAL WITH JUVENILE ARTHRITIS

Exercise is important if you want to reduce your symptoms and lead a pain free life. Juvenile arthritis is a painful condition, no doubt. But there are a few low-impact exercises that can bring relief. But always consult a doctor before starting any exercise regime. You may also experience some pain initially. But this will go away as your body gets used to the exercises.

Walking

It will make your muscles and bones strong. Wear good quality sport shoes and follow the pace that you are comfortable with. Start slow and gradually build up speed. Try to devote 30 minutes every day to this. You can also try walking in a swimming pool. The water there will provide resistance ad make the activity more difficult. At the same time, it will not adversely affect your joints.

Swimming

This is another low impact aerobic activity that can help you deal with your pain. The resistance of the water will make your joints strong and it will improve mobility. Swimming is very easy on the joints and you will also be able to move more fluidly in the water.

Stretching

This is a great way to boost circulation and build healthy bones and muscles. Do a few neck stretches gently and flex your fingers. Arm lifts and sideways stretching will also help mobility and keep your muscles supple and joints flexible.

Yoga

This is another activity that is gently and easy on the body. There are no sudden jerks or risk of injury. Try to take up yoga on a regular basis for better results.