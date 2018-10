Ayurveda is one of the most ancient forms of medicine used for healing and preventing a number of ailments. It originated in ancient India and has earned global recognition over the years. The reason for its ever increasing popularity in the world of health and wellness is that it barely has any side effects. Today, the principles of Ayurveda are applied in treating a number of diseases. Here Dr Ashwini V Konnur, BAMS, YIC, CFN In-house Ayurvedic Consultant, AyurUniverse, tells us how some Ayurvedic herbs help to treat joint pains due to arthritis,

Natural treatments offered by Ayurveda help in easing some of the symptoms of arthritis and prevents progression. In spite of being a very common disease, arthritis is not well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis and related conditions. Swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion are some of the common symptoms of this disease. Ayurveda suggests some herbs that can help relieve joint pain. However, any Ayurvedic herbal product must be taken after having consulted your medical practitioner.

Mentioned below are some herbs that you can use in order to get relief from arthritis:

Dashmool

Dashmool is available in the form of oil and powder. It is a mix of ten medicinal herbs that are used to cure a variety of ailments. The literal meaning of Dashmool is ‘ten roots.’ These 10 roots include five roots of trees and five roots of shrubs. Dashmool helps in treating inflammatory conditions in the body or Vata Rog. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, analgesic and sedative properties help in curing joint pain.

Nirgundi

Nirgundi oil is generally applied on joints. Nirgundi brings about respite in joints. It is one of the most commonly used herbs. It facilitates reduction in swelling as well as excessive pain. It’s anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsing and anti-oxidant properties relax the joints. The leaves of this plant have the most effective medicinal properties, followed by the stem and its seeds.

Ajwain

Ajwain or carom seeds contain anti-inflammatory components and anaesthetic properties that help in relieving excessive pain. Drinking ajwain water everyday acts as a natural aid to arthritis pain. Adding a spoonful of ajwain in a tub of hot water and soaking your aching joints in that water for 5-10 minutes helps to ease swelling and pain. Applying a paste of crushed ajwain seeds on the affected areas also helps in reducing pain.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus oil is most commonly used in treating arthritis. The eucalyptus leaves contain tannins which helps in reducing swelling and the pain caused by arthritis. The aroma of eucalyptus oil calms the brain, while the oil helps in relieving pain.

Shallaki

Shallaki also known as Boswellia Serrata helps in keeping the joints strong. It diminishes the swelling and increases mobility. This herb also helps in reducing pain. Shallaki is sometimes used by experts as a substitute to modern pain killers. It is available in the form of essential oil and powder.