Arthroplasty 101: An insight Into Joint Replacement Surgery

Struggling with joint pain? Your doctor could advise joint replacement if nonsurgical options including drugs, physical therapy, and activity changes are ineffective at reducing your pain and impairment.

Numerous disorders can result in joint discomfort and incapacity, making people think about having surgery to replace their joints. Often, joint pain is caused by damage to the articular cartilage, which lines the ends of the bones, due to fractures, arthritis, or other conditions. In joint replacement surgery, or arthroplasty as it is commonly known, a damaged joint is replaced with an artificial joint (made of metal, ceramic or plastic). The whole joint is often replaced by providers (total joint replacement). Less frequently, they just change the joint's damaged portion. Most frequently, joint replacement is done for the hips, knees, and shoulders.

In this article, Dr Shrinand Vaidya, Orthopaedic, Head - Joint Replacement Program, Global Hospitals, Parel, tells us all about Arthroplasty 101 or Joint Replacement Surgery.

Who needs joint replacement or arthroplasty?

Your doctor could advise arthroplasty if you have:

Joint discomfort that is not relieved by non-surgical methods such as rest, physical therapy (PT), medication, bracing, injections, and others.

Joint stiffness and restricted mobility make performing daily activities challenging or impossible.

inflammation or swelling that doesn't go away after taking medicine or changing one's lifestyle.

There are several illnesses that might cause these symptoms, including:

Osteoarthritis (a kind of arthritis)

Arthritis rheumatism

Fractures, including one in the hip

Deformities of the joints, such as hip dysplasia

Vascular death (lack of blood supply to the bone)

Getting ready for joint replacement surgery: What one needs to do?

Your surgical team and primary care physician will spend time getting you ready for your impending treatment in the weeks leading up to it. For instance, to assist plan your surgery, your surgeon may order a number of tests, like blood tests and a cardiogram, from your primary care physician in addition to checking your general health.

You may do a lot of different things to get ready. Ask questions and converse with your physician. Prepare physically by following a healthy diet and exercising. Make arrangements for assistance and acquire helpful things, such as a shower bench, handrails, or a long-handled reacher, to help you manage your first few weeks at home. You can assure a successful procedure and a quick recovery by making preparations in advance.

You may like to read

How the surgery is performed?

A few hours are needed for total joint replacement surgery. The operation is carried out in either a hospital or an outpatient surgical facility.

Your joint's damaged cartilage and bone are removed during surgery, and they are replaced with prosthetic parts composed of metal, plastic, or ceramic. The prosthetic imitates the contours and motion of a real joint. In the case of an arthritic hip, for instance, the damaged ball (the upper end of the femur) is replaced with a metal ball linked to a metal stem that is inserted into the femur, and the damaged socket is replaced with a plastic socket implanted into the pelvis.

What benefits does arthroplasty (joint replacement) offer?

Surgery to replace a joint can help you move freely and without pain. Many people may participate in activities they formerly loved after having a joint replacement. These procedures enable individuals to lead active lifestyles, considerably enhancing the quality of life and general health.

How long will recovery take after joint replacement?

Following joint replacement, everyone heals differently. Find out from your doctor when you may resume your favourite activities following your arthroplasty. It is a good idea to have this discussion before surgery so you are aware of the recommended activities after a full recovery.

Your recovery time will be influenced by a number of factors, such as:

Lifestyle and amount of activity.

Age.

The joint which was changed.

Other medical disorders or orthopaedic issues.

Whether or not you underwent a full or partial joint replacement.

A physical therapy programme can shorten recovery time for the majority of patients. PT helps the muscles around the replacement joint to get stronger. They can support the joint better as a result. These movements aid in movement and enhance flexibility.