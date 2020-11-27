In a perfect world pain wouldn’t exist our weight would be optimal and we’d enjoy daily exercise and have the energy to spare. But the world is not perfect and sometimes our bad habits get in the way of our best intentions to live a healthy life. Such is the case of arthritis. A musculoskeletal disorder arthritis affects millions across the world. It is a debilitating condition that restricts your range of movement and affects your functional life. If left untreated it may inhibit your movement altogether. WHAT IS ARTHRITIS? Arthritis is a joint disorder that causes the inflammation of