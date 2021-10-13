Arthritis Can Take A Toll On Your Eyes Too

Arthritis Can Damage Your Eyes Too

Regular periodic eye check-up is needed for people with arthritis as the condition can also cause vision changes.

Joint pain and inflammation are the markers of arthritis. But it affects more than just your joints. In some people, arthritis can cause damage to a wide variety of body systems, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels. If you have arthritis one can experience vision changes too as it also affects the eyes. Thus, it is imperative to manage arthritis to protect your eyes.

Dr. Tripti Kolhatkar, Ophthalmologist/Retina Specialist, Apollo Spectra Pune, said, "Arthritis patients could develop swelling in the hands, feet, and even wrists. But many people are still not aware of the fact that it can take a toll on their eyes too."

She explained, "Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) tends to damage the connective tissue covering the ends of joint bones. This connective tissue is made of collagen which is the primary substance of the eye's sclera and cornea. RA is a disease of the entire body and also impacts the body's heart and lung systems."

TRENDING NOW

Rheumatoid arthritis is a form of arthritis that occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of your joints, leading to pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in your joints.

Beware Of Arthritis-Related Eye Problems

Dr. Kolhatkar also highlighted some of the arthritis-related eye problems, which are:

You may like to read

Arthritis is characterized by inflammation and causes vision changes when it comes to your eyes.

There are some people who may get scleritis due to the inflammation of the eyewall (SCLERA). The red flags of it are eye pain, red eyes, and even light sensitivity. This can lead to further problems for the eye.

Uveitis is also an arthritis-related eye condition that is seen when the uvea, a layer of tissue between the retina and sclera, along with the iris gets inflamed. Hence, one can encounter pain in the eye, sensitivity to light, and even blurry vision.

There are people with arthritis who may also develop glaucoma. It can occur when inflammation happens in the part of the eye that helps drain fluid. It can also be present as a side effect of arthritis treatment. There will also be vision loss. Eye drops can help lower the eye pressure caused due to glaucoma. Even surgery may be needed to improve the flow of fluid from the eye.

If you are using steroids for arthritis management, then they can cause cataracts wherein the eye's naturally clear lens becomes cloudy. It will be difficult for you to see during the nighttime. Thus, you will have to opt for cataract surgery.

Dry eyes are a common occurrence owing to rheumatoid arthritis. Dry eyes damage the cornea that helps your eye focus.

HYDROCHLOROQUINE is drug of choice for arthritis management. The drug is also used to treat or prevent malaria, lupus, and porphyria cutanea tarda. Hydroxychloroquine is also one of the most touted drugs tested for COVID-19 treatment. However, its chronic use can have its effect on retina in form of HCQ retinopathy, said Dr. Kolhatkar.

Most common presentations of HCQ retinopathy are poor central vision, altered colour vision, disrupted reading vision, she added.

Given the above reasons, regular periodic eye check-up is needed for people with arthritis.

RECOMMENDED STORIES