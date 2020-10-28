The first time when you hear the ‘crack’ sound from your casual body movement, you know that you have strained your back. Back pain can be painful and, moreover, it brings along mental stress and worries. Treat it as a symptom rather than an ailment. This is your body’s clear message to you that your posture isn’t right and thus you need to get some lifestyle changes done. But do you know an underlying reason why you are suffering from chronic back pain? Yes, you read it right! Ankylosing spondylitis can be the reason behind your chronic and unbearable back pain. But, we get it. Let’s dive in. Also Read - Arthritis drugs may reduce risk of developing heart disease

What is ankylosing spondylitis?

Ankylosing spondylitis is a special type of arthritis that mainly targets your back, and causes inflammation in the spine. In response to the inflammation, your body produces extra calcium than what is required around the bones of the spine. This can lead to the generation and growth of extra bones which can cause your back and neck to become more stiff and painful. It often targets people who are in their late teens or 20s. There is no known cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but proper treatments and specific home remedies can lessen your symptoms and possibly help you deal with the progression of the disease.

Other than back and neck pain, a person suffering from ankylosing spondylitis can also experience chronic pain and swelling in their heels, fingers, toes, and sometimes the pain can even target your eye. Early signs of it can also include pain around the sacroiliac joints and around your buttocks.

Some of the other symptoms that generally vary from person to person and can include:

Loss of flexibility

Loss of vision

Reduced lung capacity

Difficulty in breathing

Stomach or bowel problems

What causes ankylosing spondylitis?

Ankylosing spondylitis has no specific known causes. According to various studies, the one factor that can lead to this disease is genetic involvement. In particular, people who have a gene called HLA-B27 are mostly targetted by ankylosing spondylitis. Other risk factors include – your sex, your age, and your heredity.

Can ankylosing spondylitis be cured?

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic condition and so far there is no proven medicine to cure this disease. However, few of the below mentioned natural remedies can help you deal with the pain and other symptoms of AS.

Do yoga asanas or freehand stretches

Freehand stretches and light yoga is the foundation of chronic back pain treatment. When you stretch your muscles, the blood flow increases that help in easing inflammation and muscle tension thus relieving pain. Also, if someone has a history of back injury or problems in the spine, it is recommended to consult a doctor before jumping into any stretching program or routine.

Follow a proper diet

“Maintaining a healthy diet is the key to healthy living.”

While there are many safe remedies to decrease inflammation, one of the easiest ways is to watch what you eat. Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet not just helps you to remain active but can also reduce inflammation in cartilage in the spinal column. This will eventually help to control back pain and stiffness. Following a healthy diet is closely related to healthy bones and organs, and ultimately a healthy body. If you’ve been experiencing back pain, adding anti-inflammatory foods into your diet can help you find relief.

Follow these simple tips for a month and you will definitely see positive changes and experience less back pain. If the condition persists, do visit a doctor and get proper medical advice.

Do hot and cold messages

Hot and cold massages are some of the traditional methods that help in easing back pain. Applying ice packs wrapped in muslin clothes directly on the straining muscle can help reduce the back pain. On the other hand, a heating pad or a hot water bag can also relieve stiff or achy muscles. One should be sure to read and follow the instructions on any heating pad and test the temperature carefully to ensure it is not too hot.

Try mindful meditation

Back pain can be straining both physically and emotionally. To cope with the frustration, depression, and other psychological aspects of handling back pain, all you need is meditation. Mindful meditation can ease your pain and its relaxing formulas can help you to keep your mind away from focusing on chronic pain.

Although ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic condition, natural remedies may help reduce the symptoms. Not all of them will suit you. You need to practice the ones that you are comfortable with. While some people find success with yoga and exercise, others may feel better using cold and hot therapy and massages.

It is important to consult your doctors if you are practicing any of the natural home remedies. And if you are experiencing any side effects, visit your doctor as soon as possible.