Arthritis To Spinal Stenosis: How Does Sleeping On Bad Mattresses Affect Your Health

Does sleeping on the wrong mattress affect your spine health? Read on to know what happens to your body when you sleep on the wrong mattress.

"About 60% of India's population have back and spine-related issues and some of the common reasons are long sitting hours, wrong sitting & travel postures, and an often-overlooked aspect that could be troubling your spine is the surface that you sleep on i.e., a bad mattress. This is an alarming fact because the spine is one of the most crucial parts of the human body and any complication with the spine can result in various health issues such as arthritis, herniated disc, and spinal stenosis.

How Does A Good Mattress Help Your Body?

One-third of your life is spent sleeping and hence it is very necessary to ensure that you get quality sleep on the right mattress so that it helps rejuvenate your body and mind and completely rest your entire body. The person getting good quality sleep will be relieved from fatigue, and tiredness in the muscles and will be fully active for the day. Therefore, a good mattress is a synonym for quality sleep.

The most commonly noticed scenario is that people with back and spine issues seek orthopaedic or hard mattresses. In reality, there is no such thing called 'orthopaedic mattresses', and the brands who claim to do not even provide valid certifications from any particular medical association or authorized institution to reassure that their mattresses provide the best spine support while sleeping. Unless properly certified, one should be careful about choosing such mattresses.

Doctor's Insight

In case you are suffering from any kind of back or spine issues, you should opt for a mattress that is comfortable for you and the comfort varies from one person to another. It is crucial that you experience the mattress for a few minutes at least by lying on it and only then you will be able to understand whether or not it suits you. Always look for a mattress that lets you sleep with zero discomforts. Generally, people have the tendency to toss and turn while sleeping and during this time, the mattress should help you to move around comfortably rather than disturbing your sleep. A weight-induced memory foam mattress would be a good option to consider as this responds to body weight rather than body heat and it allows it to resist deformations and quickly resume its original shape while avoiding the unpleasant feeling of sinking in the mattress and eventually providing the ideal support that your back needs." - Notes Mr. V. Muthu Kumar - BPT, CMOT (Aus) - Musculo-skeleton Physiotherapist in association with Magniflex India.

We also spoke to Mr Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India, to know more about the right mattress that is required for a healthy body. Here's what he has to say - Choosing the right mattress can be very daunting as there are plenty of options available in the market. The majority of buyers are not even aware of the types of mattresses, and the qualities required for the right mattress. The selection of the right mattress is very vital because it impacts a person's sleep, provides adequate support to the body, which eventually leads to healthy sleep posture.

The most vital feature to consider is the type of mattress. There are various types of mattresses out there in the market. But the cutting-edge mattress would be the one with weight-induced memory foam. This is the most anatomical of all the materials which react to the weight of the body and adapt perfectly to any type of build. This characteristic generates a pleasant feeling of ease and lightness while a person is asleep and helps the spine to relax. It is composed of high-density open cells that favour the passage of air inside the mattress. In addition, the unique micro-cellular structure of this material allows it to adapt to the pressure exerted by the body, supporting it properly and providing remarkable benefits. Also, it has the ability to adapt to a person's build and ensure that no pressure is applied to the body, favouring ideal blood circulation while the person is resting, and thus, avoiding any annoying pains during the night and when waking up in the morning, providing a remarkable sensation of comfort.

Also, the quality of the mattress is another crucial feature which ensures that you sleep all night with zero discomfort. Therefore, when buying a mattress, look for certifications such as ACA, IMCI, GOTS, and CE, OEKO-TEX that reassure high-quality and world-class comfort during sleep.

A good mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. Such a mattress will help reduce your stress and anxiety, relax the brain and body, and help improve your overall quality of life.

