Arthritis Symptoms: Morning Joint Stiffness And Other Silent Signs You Should Never Ignore

Are you suffering from arthritis? Here are some telltale signs of the condition that you should never ignore.

As you age, your body becomes a hub of many diseases. From arthritis to high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes - the risk of developing chronic health conditions increases as you get older. Thus, doctors suggest everyone stay alert and spot the unusualness in the body as early as it starts surfacing.

The human body is a complicated structure, consisting of several important organs. Every organ is prone to some or other unusual health complications. One of the many diseases that a person can suffer with age is Arthritis. This is the condition which is marked by an unexplained swelling and tenderness of one or more joints.

Types of Arthritis

There are various types of arthritis that one can suffer from, take a look at the common ones:

Ankylosing spondylitis Juvenile idiopathic arthritis Osteoarthritis Psoriatic arthritis Reactive arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis Septic arthritis

Unusual Symptoms of Arthritis

As discussed above, health complications can be managed well when one takes good care of spotting the onset of the disease and making sure to get the treatment for the same started. Take a quick look at some of the silent symptoms of Arthritis:

Pain in the joint Joint stiffness that especially appears in the morning Unexplained swelling in the joints Redness or muscle tenderness Decreased range of motion.

What Makes Your Body Prone To Arthritis?

Well, when we talk about arthritis, there are certain risk factors that play an important role in the onset of this condition. Some of the risk factors include - family history, age, gender (according to the experts, women are more likely to develop arthritis than men), previous joint injury and also obesity.

When To See The Doctor?

To understand when the arthritis is going out of control, one should know that managing this condition requires immediate action as and when the symptoms start appearing. In the case of severe arthritis, the pain is unbearable in the hands or the arms and can definitely make it the person difficult to perform daily activities. On the other hand, when walking becomes a challenge with acute joint pain and other visible symptoms of arthritis, one should not delay but visit a doctor immediately.

