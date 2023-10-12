Arthritis Symptoms In Your 30s: Beware of These 5 Warning Signs of Arthritis That Can Hit You Before You Touch 40

Arthritis Can Strike in Your 30s: Be Aware of These 5 Early Signs.

Arthritis is a chronic, yet common disease that affects lakhs of people every year in India. The disease which is known for wrecking havoc in the joints, can cause unusual inflammation, stiffness, and swelling, leaving you in immense pain. Arthritis can affect people of all ages, but it is more common in older adults. However, arthritis can also develop in people in their 30s.

Today, on World Arthritis Day, we will take a close look at the top 5 signs and symptoms that one may notice when they develop this disease in their 30s.

What Causes Arthritis In People In Their 30s?

Before we dive into the signs and symptoms of arthritis, let's understand what makes you vulnerable to this health condition at such an early age. Well, there are a number of factors that can contribute to the development of arthritis in people in their 30s, including:

Genetics Family history Injuries Obesity Autoimmune diseases

Suffering From Arthritis In the 30s? Look Out For These 5 Signs And Symptoms

Here are five signs of arthritis that can hit you before you touch 40:

Joint Pain

As discussed above, arthritis can cause inflammation in the joint areas. This is what causes the unbearable pain that any patient suffering from this condition may witness. Joint pain is the most common symptom of arthritis. The pain may be mild or severe, and it may come and go. The pain may be worse in the morning or after periods of inactivity.

Joint Stiffness

Another warning symptom of arthritis that one can develop during the source of the disease's onset period is joint stiffness. Joint stiffness is another common symptom of arthritis. It may be worse in the morning or after periods of inactivity. The stiffness may improve with movement.

Unusual Swelling

The next warning sign that nobody should ever ignore is swelling. Inflammation inside the joints can cause swelling in the adjoining parts of the bones. Joint swelling is a sign of inflammation. It may occur in one or more joints. The swelling may be warm and red to the touch.

Limited Range of Motion

Unusual stiffness in the joints can make it difficult for you to walk or even move freely. Limited range of motion is what this is. In the morning or during periods of inactivity, the restricted range of motion could be exacerbated.

Morning Stiffness

A very 'never highlighted' symptom of arthritis that appears only in the morning is called numbness or morning stiffness. Morning stiffness is a feeling of stiffness in your joints that lasts for more than 30 minutes after you wake up.

Can You Treat Arthritis?

Arthritis is a chronic health condition that comes with no cure. However, there are a number of treatments/ home remedies that can help to manage the symptoms. Here are some tips for living with arthritis in your 30s:

Get Regular Exercise

For those with arthritis, exercise is crucial. It can aid in extending the range of motion, easing discomfort and inflammation, and building stronger muscles.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Arthritis risk is influenced by obesity. Therefore, it is advisable to manage your weight when suffering from such joint health issues/health conditions/diseases.

Follow A Healthy Diet

A nutritious diet can enhance general health and aid in minimizing inflammation. Consistently consume a lot of fruits, veggies, and whole grains. Reduce your consumption of processed meals, sweetened beverages, and saturated and harmful fats.

Get Enough Sleep

Give your body enough sleep when suffering from arthritis. Sleep is important for everyone, but it is especially important for people with arthritis. Sleep can help to reduce inflammation and improve pain management.

Manage stress: Stress can make arthritis symptoms worse. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation

Note of Caution: If you experience any of these symptoms that we have listed above, make sure to get yourself checked for arthritis by a physician. Remember, ignoring the warning signs can make the condition worse, and leave you dealing with complicated health conditions.

