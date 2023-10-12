Arthritis Stigma Prevention: 5 Easy Tips To Keep Your Joints Healthy And Manage Arthritis Symptoms

Home Remedies To Manage Arthritis Symptoms: Dr Karthiyayini Amar Mahadevan, Head, of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, shares some easy tips to manage the symptoms of arthritis naturally.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Arthritis is a chronic health condition that is marked by an unusual inflammation or swelling of the joint space inside the body. Some of the most common and vulnerable joints that can suffer from this condition are - the synovial joints between two long bones that undergo constant wear and tear due to the long range of movements.

There are various stages in arthritis, which start with acute joint inflammation, leading to fluid accumulation within the joint space and restricting the flow of movement. If this inflammation is not checked or healed, it could lead to a sclerotic phase where cartilage destruction along the joint surfaces and fusion of joints will happen.

Today, in this article, Dr Karthiyayini Amar Mahadevan, Head, of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, will tell us about the trigger factors that have contributed immensely to the rise of arthritis in India, and what the possible ways in which one can control the symptoms associated with it.

Why Is Arthritis On The Rise In India?

Lifestyle changes have led to many non-communicable diseases. One of these, not yet considered an epidemic like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, is early onset arthritis, particularly of the knee joint.

One of the main reasons for this is constant wear and tear of the joint due to muscle imbalance. As we age, certain muscles are typically overused, some underused, and others are ignored. It leads to the muscle imbalance. Poor posture while standing or sitting is the most common cause of this issue. A sedentary lifestyle, spending long hours in front of a computer, has reduced the possibility of physical exercise and proper posture.

Causes of Arthritis

There are many causes, but the most common one for premature/early onset arthritis is abusing the joint through muscle imbalances. Lifestyle changes have advanced the aging process. A sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activities, and no exposure to sunlight are some of the leading predisposing factors in the musculoskeletal system.

Certain autoimmune conditions can affect the cartilage and result in arthritis. Violating the body limits through rigorous exercise can bring in muscle injuries, which can cause muscle imbalance in the long run if not properly rehabilitated.

Why Is There a Stigma?

One of the common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis is early morning stiffness in joints, particularly the small joints. It restricts the individual's ability to move out of bed to start the day. Rheumatoid arthritis is believed to be a debilitating, progressive disease. It makes the individual bed-bound and physically dependent on others.

Unfortunately, whenever one experiences joint pain and is told to have arthritis, they relate to the visuals of rheumatoid arthritis. Hence the stigma and fear. But the good news is that even if it is rheumatoid arthritis, it can be managed through optimum medication and lifestyle changes.

Home Remedies To Prevent And Manage Arthritis Symptoms

Improving posture and mindfulness while moving can reduce wear and tear. Muscle imbalances can be restored by paying attention to the weak muscles and strengthening them. At the same time, stretching the tight, overused muscles will set the balance.

Tips for well-being

Here is a list of all the tips and tricks that can be used to manage the symptoms of arthritis

Balanced nutrition, particularly includes calorie-dense food packed with micronutrients. Including food sources rich in calcium, such as millet, and exposure to regular sunlight will help strengthen the bones. Regular movement exercises and connecting to the body daily to understand its ability and fine-tuning the ergonomic needs will help support the muscles. Taking fitness to a higher level of functioning skills in case of need, if work demands. Maintaining a healthy body weight is essential to minimize stress on weight-bearing joints caused by gravity.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

