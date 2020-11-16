A recent study has revealed that a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis may reduce the risk of death for elderly patients with COVID-19 and provide a new weapon in the arsenal against the novel coronavirus. In the research published in the journal Science Advances 83 patients with a median age of 81 and all suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 infection were given a drug called baricitinib. This medication was initially identified by scientists at Imperial College London in the UK using artificial intelligence (AI) as a drug that could have anti-viral and anti-inflammatory effects. In the study the