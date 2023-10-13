Arthritis Conundrum: Different Aches That You Need To Understand

VERIFIED

Osteoarthritis, often referred to as OA, is perhaps the most commonly known type of arthritis.

Many dilemmas hover around the types of arthritis and people sometimes find it difficult to understand the symptoms and types of pain. Arthritis, a term that resonates with millions worldwide, is not a single disease but a collective name for a group of conditions affecting the joints. These conditions share the commonality of causing inflammation, pain, and often, a significant impact on one's quality of life. While there are over 100 types of arthritis, I'll shed light on some of the most prevalent ones that people frequently encounter. Here Dr. Anup Khatri, senior Consultant- Orthopedics, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai will help you clear your doubts and dilemmas regarding different aches in arthritis.

Osteoarthritis (OA): The Wear-And-Tear Arthritis

Osteoarthritis, often referred to as OA, is perhaps the most commonly known type of arthritis. It usually emerges as a consequence of the natural aging process, but it can also result from joint injuries and obesity. OA primarily affects the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in the joints. As this cartilage breaks down over time, it leads to pain, swelling, and stiffness in the affected joint. OA often impacts the knees, hips, hands, and spine.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): The Autoimmune Culprit

Rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the synovium the lining of membranes that surround the joints. This relentless assault causes chronic inflammation, leading to joint damage, pain, and disability. RA can affect any joint in the body, but it often starts in the smaller joints of the hands and feet. Timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing RA effectively.

TRENDING NOW

Psoriatic Arthritis: When Skin And Joints Unite

Psoriatic arthritis is a unique type of arthritis that frequently accompanies psoriasis, a skin condition characterized by red, scaly patches. Psoriatic arthritis can affect both the skin and joints, leading to joint pain, swelling, and skin manifestations. It can target any joint, and the severity of symptoms can vary widely from person to person.

Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS): Affecting The Spine

Ankylosing spondylitis primarily impacts the spine and sacroiliac joints, leading to inflammation and, in some cases, fusion of the spine. It can also affect other joints, causing pain and stiffness. AS is more prevalent in young males and often has a genetic component.

Gout: The Crystal Culprit

Gout is characterized by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints, leading to sudden, intense pain, typically in the big toe. This condition is often associated with diet and lifestyle factors, such as excessive alcohol consumption and a diet rich in purine-containing foods. Managing gout involves medication and dietary changes.

You may like to read

Lupus Arthritis: Part Of A Bigger Picture

Lupus, an autoimmune disease, can affect various organs, including the joints. Lupus arthritis can cause joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, and it is often one component of a more complex health challenge.

Dr. Anup Khatri says it is necessary to understand which type of arthritis one is dealing with for effective management and treatment. Early diagnosis and timely intervention can significantly improve the prognosis and quality of life for individuals living with arthritis. While these are some of the common types of arthritis, it's essential to remember that each person's experience with arthritis is unique. Symptoms, progression, and responses to treatment can vary widely. If you or someone you know is experiencing joint pain or other arthritis-related symptoms, seeking medical advice is the first step towards better understanding and managing this complex group of conditions. As research advances and treatment options improve, there is hope for a brighter future for those living with arthritis.

RECOMMENDED STORIES