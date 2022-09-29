Is Cardiac Arrhythmia Common In Post Covid-19 Patients? Explains Cardiologist

World Heart Day 2022: Since 2019 emergency of coronavirus disease has brought a substantial public health concern on the severe acute respiratory syndrome developed during coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). However, the primary symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 were respiratory issues and concomitant cardiac, leading to a high risk of cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrhythmia was primarily observed in patients with covid-19, where the pathophysiologic mechanisms were elucidated due to COVID-19, which was causing endothelial dysfunction, so endothelial dysfunction is the primary basis for the cause of cardiac disease, which causes thrombosis and also affects the heart rhythm. Dr Sabyasachi Mukhopadhyay, Consultant interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital Goa, explains why thrombosis is common in post-covid 19 patients.

Post Covid-19 Patients

The percentage of people recovering from Covid -19 with thrombosis or Cardiac arrhythmias is almost 20-30%. In addition, most individuals with Covid-19 have experienced Chest pain, breathlessness, abnormal heartbeat, feeling faint or lightheaded and many more symptoms which have affected the heart's blood channels or a significant blockage in the heart's blood vessels that lead to a heart attack. At the same time, the signs of myocarditis are also known as mimic heart attacks, which are caused due to viral infection of Covid -19 where the virus directly affects the muscles of the heart and causes inflammation.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Signs

Symptoms of Cardiac arrhythmia in Covid-19 patients Tachyarrhythmia and Brady's arrhythmias are caused by COVID-19; the effects are usually seen up to 3 months post-recovery. The afflicted patients typically complain of palpitations, angina, and easy fatigability.

Oxygen-Carrying Capacity

Reduced oxygen-carrying capacity is seen in the body as the virus causes inflammation and fluid to fill the air sacs in the lungs. As a result, blood pumping through the body requires more effort from the heart, which can be problematic for those with heart disease. In addition, overworked hearts can stop working, and other organs, including the heart, can suffer from cell death and tissue damage due to lack of oxygen.

Stress Cardiomyopathy

Stress cardiomyopathy is a heart muscle condition that impairs the heart's ability to pump blood adequately. The stress caused by a viral infection causes the body to release an excess of catecholamines, which can stop the heart. The stressor will end once the condition is treated, allowing the heart to heal.

Conclusion

As a final counsel for those who have suffered a COVID 19 infection - please take it easy for the next three months, keep yourself hydrated, do not overdo any exercises, have a good diet, avoid outside food and processed food and above all, give your body time to heal.