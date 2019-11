Everything around us is a breeding ground for germs. Specially, at workplaces, the risk of working with germs all around you is higher. The keyboard you type with, mouse you constantly keep clicking on, chairs and tables, all are more sceptic to a germ attack then any other thing. It’s because these things have more than one user in office. Even in general, everything around us—from a remote control to our mobile phones–becomes a surface for the growth of bacteria and viruses. It’s usual for anyone to get paranoid of these microbiomes affecting the health. That’s why it’s essential to know the advantages of Aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy as natural disinfectant

There are many ways on how people decide to get rid off these germs. Some uses cleaning agents and solutions, but some have hard time dealing with these chemicals. In fact, today there is always an emphasis of dealing with a situation more naturally. Here aromatherapy comes to the pictures as aromatherapy oils have historic background of being used as disinfectants.

Aromatherapy: Use of essential oils

Aromatherapy is one of the safest ways to clean your surroundings for there are no chemicals involved. Therefore, we tell you how you can use Aromatherapy oils to cleanse (not just the aura but even..) the things around you. These are the oils that can be your natural cleansing agents with mild and soothing fragrance.

Eucalyptus oil

It’s one of the most potent ingredients that kills germs and bacteria. In fact, it’s been used for medicinal purposes too to treat sore throat and cold. Aromatherapy experts say that just few sprays in air can help kill germ and provide cleaner, fresher and fragrant air. Also, you don’t have to worry if it works or not, it will never disappoint. In India, specially during monsoons, when the cases of flu and cold are at all time high, using this oil can be beneficial.

Lime oil

Lemon/ lime has antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties. It’s used in sanitizers, floor cleaners not only for its fragrance but also for its powerful and germ-attacking formula. In a way, fragrance is an add-on that makes it too good to be ignored. Limonene and b-pinene in lemon gives it antimicrobial power. It’s best used in kitchen to get rid off oily stains and in bathroom to let go off stains.

To show how you can use the effectiveness of aromatherapy at home, Aromatherapy expert, Noelle Katai, explains how the method to make DIY disinfectant. She’s uses three essential oils—Lime, pine and eucalyptus. These are oils are easily available in market. The method is simple and yet so effective. She also explains that this DIY disinfectant can be used as air freshener for better fragrance around. She suggest keeping a bottle handy in office where you might need it the most.

Tea Tree oil

Tea tree has purifying properties. It is widely used in disinfectants and cleaning agents. Because of its potent purifying property, it’s a main and the most effective ingredient in many skincare products. It has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties which makes it as an important natural disinfectant. In fact, it’s also been effective in killing germs responsible staph infections and E.coli. Imagine how potentially strong it will be as a disinfectant.