Are Your Eyes Getting Enough Food To Maintain Good Health? Here's What To Eat For Good Vision

Carrots are good for our eyes! Get to know the other good food sources for eye-enhancing nutrients.

Eye health goes hand-in-hand with general health. Eating more fruits and vegetables can protect against eye diseases and improve our overall health. Certain nutrients and vitamins including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and C, and zinc are linked to lower risk of prevalent eye conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. And we all know carrots are good for our eyes because they are rich sources of vitamin A and beta-carotene.

Are you getting the nutrients needed to maintain proper vision and eye health? Dr. Rupal Bisen, Retina Consultant, Aarav Eye Clinic, Mumbai, recommends that our diet should include whole foods containing eye-enhancing nutrients such as antioxidant-rich citrus fruits, leafy greens containing phytochemicals, and nuts and seeds that provide omega-3s.

Below, the eye expert has shared some good food sources for eye-enhancing nutrients.

Nuts and legumes

Legumes are a great source of Zinc, and they are also a great alternative to meat, with their high protein content. Lentils are among the best foods for your eyes, and they have high fiber content and no saturated fat. Some nuts like walnuts, cashews, peanuts, and almonds are rich in eye-healthy nutrients like omega-3s and vitamin E.

Carrots, bell peppers, broccoli

Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A and beta-carotene that are excellent for eye health. Vitamin A is essential for the production of rods and cones, the two types of photoreceptors in the retina that are responsible vision at low light levels (scotopic vision) and higher light levels (photopic vision) respectively. Beta-carotene protects the eye surface and prevents infections and diseases.

Bright bell peppers are high in vitamin A as well as vitamin C that can help minimise the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Broccoli can give you vitamin C, lutein and zeaxanthin.

You may like to read

Seeds

Many seeds, including sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds, are also rich in omega-3 and vitamin E. Consuming a handful of seeds everyday helps decrease the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, another key antioxidant for the eye and known for fighting age-related eye damage. Include fruits like lemon, orange, lime, berries and grapefruit to your diet.

Leafy greens

When it comes to foods that help vision, leafy greens are the winner. In addition to providing vitamin C, leafy greens like spinach, collard greens, and kale are high in lutein and zeaxanthin.

Squash

Squash is a rich source of two antioxidants that help protect the retina, which are lutein and zeaxanthin. The vitamin A in squash promotes good vision in low light and the antioxidant beta carotene protects the eyes against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Additionally, you can also get eye-healthy nutrients from vitamin supplements. Look for products that have scientifically proven essential properties such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals specially designed to protect your eyes and promote healthy vision. For specific dietary requirements and medical advice, please contact an eye care professional.