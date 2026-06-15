Are your elderly parents safe at home? Doctor shares key warning signs families should never ignore

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day - 15th June: How to keep elderly parents safe at home: Doctor-approved tips to prevent falls, isolation, and health emergencies.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : June 15, 2026 8:32 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Manjusha Agarwal

Falls, Loneliness and Medication Errors: 3 Hidden Health Risks Every Family Must Watch for in Elderly Parents

A large number of families tend to only focus on medicines and doctor visits. However, they tend to neglect hidden risks that threaten the safety and well-being of elderly loved ones. Right from falls, isolation, to medication errors, these small concerns can become serious health problems if ignored. Hence, family members should see to it that they prioritize the elderly person's health and help them to stay happy and safe.

Hidden Risks at Home That Can Impact Elderly Parents' Health

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, explained that as parents grow older, families naturally become concerned about their health and comfort. However, ensuring the safety of the elderly person doesn't only mean taking them for medical check-ups. So, understand that seniors spend most of their time at home, where unnoticed hazards, loneliness, and declining physical abilities can put them at risk of injury, falls, and illness. Unfortunately, these warning signs are often dismissed as a normal part of ageing until anything major happens.

Common Problems That Shouldn't Be Ignored By Family Members At Home

Common problems that shouldn't be ignored by family members at home, include:

Falls: The Most Common Yet Preventable Threat To Seniors

One of the most common risks is falling, which can impact the quality of life of elderly parents. Slippery bathroom floors, loose rugs, poor lighting, cluttered walkways, and stairs without handrails raise the chances of injuries such as fractures and head trauma. A simple home safety assessment should be conducted by the family members. So, if you have elderly people at home, install handrails, avoid keeping rugs or having poor lighting, use non-slip mats, there should be shower-seating, and they should also use supportive footwear. There should be maximum lighting at home to avoid falls.

The Silent Impact of Loneliness And Social Isolation

Many older parents live alone or spend long periods without meaningful interaction. Loneliness can take a toll on mental well-being, increase anxiety and depression, and can also lead to memory problems. Regular conversations and social engagement will be beneficial for the elderly population.

Elderly parents are required to take multiple medicines, and there are higher chances of missing doses, overdosing, or harmful drug interactions that can lead to an emergency. Family members should check the medication schedules and ensure prescriptions are being followed correctly on a daily basis. Families should make sure to monitor the home environment, encourage social connections, and maintain open communication with their elder parents.

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Disclaimer: Ensure to get immediate professional help when you spot any unusualness happening with your elderly parents at home. Stay informed, stay safe!