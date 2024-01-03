Are You Worried About Moles? Here Are Tips To Understand Them Better

Dermatologist removing mole from womans shoulder with medical laser

Additional symptoms to watch for include the lightening of a mole, bleeding, discomfort, or significant differences from other moles.

Moles, or nevi, are common skin growths arising from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. While typically forming in childhood and adolescence, new moles may appear in adulthood. However, sudden alterations in color, shape, or size can signal serious skin conditions, including melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The development of a new mole may result from various factors, including exposure to ultraviolet radiation, fair skin, genetics, or a weakened immune system. Benign moles arise due to melanocyte proliferation, while cancerous moles, such as melanomas, stem from genetic mutations. Understanding moles, their types, and potential warning signs empowers individuals to detect changes early, facilitating timely medical evaluation and intervention. Regular self-checks and awareness contribute to skin health and early detection of concerning developments.

Common Mole

Appears in childhood, often in sun-exposed areas. Typically round, symmetrical, with a smooth surface and a defined border. Usually small, measuring less than 5mm in diameter. Rarely transforms into cancer but may indicate higher melanoma risk in individuals with over 50 common moles.

Congenital Mole

Present at birth (birthmark) and can vary significantly in size. Generally benign, but large congenital moles slightly increase melanoma risk.

TRENDING NOW

Atypical Mole (Dysplastic Nevus)

Larger than common moles, can develop anywhere on the body. Varied color and texture, uneven border fading into the surrounding skin. May contain multiple colors. Some atypical moles may become cancerous, requiring dermatological evaluation.

Spitz Nevus

Rare, noncancerous mole resembling melanoma. Occurs in fair-skinned children and young individuals under 20. Resembles melanoma but is typically benign; removal may be recommended.

Warning Signs And ABCDE Rule

People should monitor moles for warning signs, including changes in color, shape, or size, pain, bleeding, or discomfort. The American Cancer Society's ABCDE rule helps identify potential melanomas

You may like to read

Asymmetry: Half looks different than the other half.

Irregular Border: Jagged, irregular, or blurry edges.

Varied Color: Contains a mix of different colors.

Diameter: Larger than 6mm in diameter.

Evolving: Shape, size, or color changes over time.

Other Symptoms And Monitoring

Additional symptoms to watch for include the lightening of a mole, bleeding, discomfort, or significant differences from other moles. Dermatologists may recommend monthly self-checks and photographs, especially in areas with many moles. Checking nails, feet, and hands is crucial, as melanomas can arise in these locations.