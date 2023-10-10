Are You Wondering If Just One Cigarette Can Do Any Harm? Here's What You Must Know

Are You Wondering If Just One Cigarette Can Do You Any Harm? Here's What You Must Know

What happens to your body when you smoke only one cigarette?

You may not be a chain smoker but still enjoy one cigarette a week or once a month. Maybe you feel the urge to smoke that one cigarette because you think it looks cool. Or perhaps you want to take a few drags because it is a party and you wish to pair your alcohol with a cig. We have all been there! This is definitely the trend that most people follow. You are in your head, thinking that, "It is just one cigarette; it will not do any harm."

Well, here is news for you people, you cannot be more wrong and I will explain why.

Here's What Happens To Your Body

A study published in the Journal BMJ recently revealed that one cigarette is also linked to a very high risk of numerous health risks. Here's what they found:

TRENDING NOW

If you smoke one cigarette, you risk of developing coronary heart disease is 74 percent. It is this percent more than people who do not smoke. Researchers have considered every others factor for diseases in non-smokers like age, cholesterol, pollution, etc. even then, the risk for smokers is high. If you are smoking one cig, you are at a 30 percent risk of suffering from a stroke than compared to non-smokers.

Other Health Impacts Of Smoking Just One Cigarette

Cigarette is not just unhealthy and risky because of tobacco, there are a lot of chemical present in it which, combined with tobacco is poison for you. These chemicals can damage the function and structure of the blood vessels in your body. This in turn, increases your risk of arteriosclerosis, or the buildup of waxy plaque. "Over time, this can narrow and harden your arteries, limiting blood flow and potentially leading to heart attack or stroke", according to the National Institutes of Health.

Bottom Line

According to the math that you are doing, you think that smoking just one cigarette lowers your risk of diseases to 1/20. Unfortunately, this math cannot be justified as what you are doing is not considered as healthy. At the end of the day, it is a cigarette and it contains tobacco, chemicals and tar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES