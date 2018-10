Tall people, please take a note. You may have end number of people having crush on you owing to your height and you of course like to flaunt it, but you may be at a higher risk of developing something as deadly as cancer. That’s what a recent study has claimed after examining over a million people. The report that has been published by the Royal Society showed that for each 10 cm of increased height among women, there was a 13% increase in cancer risk, highlighted a recent media report. For men, the percentage of risk was 11%.

According to a BBC report, for every 10 cm increase in human height above the average used in the study (5ft 7in for men and 5ft 3in for women), there is a 10% higher risk of that person developing cancer. It also stated that a person’s risk factor was linked to his or her height.

“If 50/500 average height women got cancer then 60/500 tall (178cm) women would be expected to get cancer. If you consider a very tall woman, say 6’2″ (188cm), then you’d expect 67/500,” Leonard Nunney from the University of California reportedly said. Not just this, the study also analysed 23 different types of cancers and found that increased height was a risk factor in 18 types out of them.