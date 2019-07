Diabetes can take a toll on your blood sugar level and heart health. Arthritis can cause joint inflammation and pain. Celiac disease can damage your small intestine. All these are well-known. But, do you also know that suffering from these conditions at the same time can cause brain decline too? Yes, it does, says a recent study.

A recent study aimed to find out the impact of multimorbidity (presence of two or more chronic medical conditions in an individual) on your brain. The findings revealed that a higher multimorbidity score has a much faster decline in their thinking capacity and memory skills than those with lower scores. The diseases mentioned in the study include diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease which do not have a direct link to cognitive decline.

However, if you are suffering from these disorders all at the same time, your brain functions may take a hit. During the study, scientists found that people with a higher score of the number of chronic conditions had worse mental health quality in general. The research published in The Journals of Gerontology also revealed that 45 per cent of adults usually have more than one chronic condition. This data clearly suggests the need to keep a check on health conditions that may cause brain decline. Here, we tell you about them.

Thyroid disorder

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of your neck. It regulates various metabolic processes in the body by maintaining the right amount of hormones’ production. There are basically two types of thyroid disorders namely hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. The former occurs when your thyroid gland starts producing too much hormone. In this condition, you will experience unexplained weight loss, irregular heartbeat and increased appetite. Other symptoms are decreased spatial organization and visual processing skills, increased sensitivity to heat, anxiety, etc.

Hypothyroidism, on the other hand, occurs when your thyroid gland stops producing enough hormone. This condition is characterised by constipation, weight gain, muscle weakness, thinning hair, depression, brain decline, etc. Proper functioning of thyroid gland is important for growth and development. Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism can potentially cause cognitive problems that can mimic the symptoms of mild dementia.

Preventive measures: To prevent hyperthyroidism, stay away from the risk factors associated with this condition including excessive iodine intake, excessive intake of thyroid hormones etc. Also, eat foods like egg white, tea, oats, unsalted nuts etc. To prevent hypothyroidism, you should have iodine and selenium. Add zinc rich foods like fish, eggs, brazil nuts, legumes, shellfish, chicken etc. to your diet.

Depression

It is basically a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest in things that used to look interesting earlier. This mood disorder can be caused by a variety of factors like genetics, changes in neurotransmitter levels, work issues, divorce, childhood trauma, a past head injury etc. It is characterised by symptoms like unintentional weight loss, fatigue, feeling of guilt, hopelessness, sleep disorder, impaired ability to think or concentrate. According to a study published in the journal Psychological Medicine, there is a link between depression and accelerated ageing of the brain. As far as treatment of depression is concerned, antidepressant drugs and psychotherapy are can help in the management of the condition.

Preventive measure: Though there is no surefire way to prevent depression, certain lifestyle changes may help reduce your chances of getting it. They include having enough sleep, exercising regularly, avoiding alcohol and smoking, doing yoga, etc.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Also known as cobalamin, B12 is a water-soluble vitamin. It plays a significant role in the optimal functioning of your nervous system and production of red blood cells. This vitamin helps in the synthesis of myelin. This is essential for the maintenance of the sheaths covering and protecting the nerves of the central and the peripheral nervous system. Myelin also ensures fast and effective nerve-impulse transmission. Age, a surgery that leads to the removal of bowel absorbing vitamin B12, following a strict vegan diet, taking the drug metformin (for diabetes) and having antacids for a long period of time can increase your risk of being deficient in vitamin B12. This deficiency can potentially cause problems like jaundice, fatigue, sensations of needles, mouth ulcers, breathlessness, dizziness etc.

Preventive measures: To prevent brain decline, your meals should be rich in vitamin B12. Include beef, chicken, yogurt, eggs, salmon, tuna fish, etc.

Hydrocephalus

It is a cerebral condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain cavities and increase their size. This mounts the pressure on your brain and impair its functions. Though it can occur to anybody, mostly infants and people over 60 are at an increased risk of developing hydrocephalus. This condition can occur due to an obstruction in the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid, poor absorption of the fluid by your blood vessels, or due to its overproduction.

Hydrocephalus is characterised by symptoms like an unusually large head, vomiting, irritability, seizure, and poor growth. The other symptoms include urinary incontinence, poor responsiveness to touch, headache, nausea, poor appetite, etc. Hydrocephalus is caused due to an imbalance between the amount of cerebrospinal fluid produced and the amount of this fluid absorbed into your bloodstream. The tissues lining the ventricles of your brain produce cerebrospinal fluid. This is important for keeping the brain buoyant. It is also essential for removing waste products accumulated due to brain metabolism and preventing cerebral injury.

Preventive measures: There is no way to prevent hydrocephalus. But you can reduce the risk of getting the condition for sure. Take good prenatal care to will reduce your chances of going into a premature labour. This is a factor that can lead to hydrocephalus. Also, use safety equipment while driving to prevent head injury.