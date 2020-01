Stiff, achy joints are not easy to live with. But unfortunately, this condition, known as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), is one of the most common causes behind non-fatal disability worldwide. Millions across the globe are suffering from this inflammatory, autoimmune arthritis. Apart from crippling you by affecting your knees and wrists, rheumatoid arthritis can also have a negative impact on your heart, lungs, eyes, skin and nerves.

Research suggests that regular exercise alleviates pain in RA patients. However, it’s tough to motivate and pull yourself up for exercises when you are in pain. Here are some exercises that are gentle on your joints. Practise them ever day to live better with rheumatoid arthritis.

Water workouts

Several studies have revealed that people living with rheumatoid arthritis show great improvement exercising in warm water. Apart from pain alleviation, hydrotherapy also reduced their joint tenderness. Try swimming and water aerobics for managing RA more efficiently.

Tai Chi

This traditional Chinese martial art that involves slow-paced, gentle movements. It also focusses on mindfulness. Apart from relaxing stiff muscles, bringing down pain and improving muscle function, Tai Chi also has been found to reduce stress among RA patients. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Learning reported that people with this arthritis felt better and had a more positive outlook towards life after practising Tai chi.

Light stretches

Doctors recommend light stretches for people suffering from joint pain. You can practise stretching workouts anywhere, starting from your bed to your office chair. These exercises will work on the muscles of your arms, back, hips and thighs. Try finger curling, wrist bending and thumb stretching.

Yoga

This is a mind body technique that everyone benefits from. Yoga is known to boost your immune function. That is why people with this autoimmune arthritis are more likely to benefit from this form of exercise. However, you shouldn’t try power yoga if you have rheumatoid arthritis.

Zumba

This form of dance won’t hurt your joints. Zumba is all about fluidity of movements that will help in easing muscle stiffness. Ease into it gradually. Don’t overdo it. Start by doing it twice a week.