A microbial infection that can affect one or both of your lungs is known as pneumonia. This infectious condition can lead to inflammation of your lungs, which get filled with fluid or phlegm and can make you sick. You will find it difficult to do your real-world activities with ease. Due to the weakened state of lungs, people affected by a cold or flu are more likely to develop pneumonia.

You may exhibit symptoms like fever, chills and you may cough continuously. Moreover, you will find it difficult to breathe.

Microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi can invite pneumonia. If you inhale in these microbes via air, food, or water, then you may develop pneumonia. And if you already have flu, cold or any other health ailments like asthma or diabetes, your chances of contracting pneumonia are more. so, try these home remedies and get rid of pneumonia now!