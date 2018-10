A medical condition that causes your bones to weaken and become porous is known as osteoporosis. It can increase the risk of fractures in the hip, wrists, and spinal vertebrae and can wreck your well-being. You will find it difficult to do your real-world activities with ease. So, here we tell you how to deal with osteoporosis.

You can opt for milk: It is a rich source of calcium and vitamin D – two most significant nutrients for bone growth and development which are essential. According to study, daily consumption of milk increases bone mineral density. Just have some milk.

Apple cider vinegar is abundant in nutrients like calcium, potassium, and magnesium which can be helpful for your bones. So, you should mix apple cider vinegar in water and drink the solution. You will surely feel good and it will enhance your bone health.

You can opt for vitamins: Vitamins play an important role in preventing and treating osteoporosis. Vitamin D promotes bone health, vitamin C can boost your bone density while vitamin K can help you with bone metabolism. Hence, these vitamins can help you to stay in top shape and improve your bone health. You should include cheese, egg yolks, fatty fish, citrus fruits, and green leafy vegetables in your diet right away!

You can opt for a massage: Taking massage can alleviate osteoporosis symptoms like pain, swelling and so on and can help your muscles to relax and relieve pain. According to the study, taking a massage can help you to increase your bone formation. So, talk to your expert about it and opt for it.

You can opt for sesame: Sesame seeds are abundant in calcium and phosphorus and according to studies, they can also prevent bone loss. You can add roasted sesame seeds to your salads, veggies, curry and so on. Furthermore, you can also include sesame oil in your daily diet.

You can opt for Indian gooseberry (amla): It can increase your calcium absorption and your bone density. You can consume a raw amla or in a juice form. You will surely notice the difference.

It can increase your calcium absorption and your bone density. You can consume a raw amla or in a juice form. You will surely notice the difference. You can opt for sprouts: Soy sprouts have a compound known as coumestrol (a potent phytoestrogen), which eliminates the risk of osteoporosis which one can suffer from due to low estrogen levels. So, just eat soy sprouts daily.