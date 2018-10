When the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the removal of old bone that is when osteoporosis can occur. Your bones tend to become weak and brittle. Even mild stresses such as bending over or coughing can lead to fracture.

If you are suffering from osteoporosis you may get a fracture in your hips, wrist or spine. You may exhibit symptoms like a stooped posture, back pain, bone fracture and so on if you have osteoporosis. So, you will have to take medications after speaking to your doctor as osteoporosis can make your life miserable. You will not be able to do your daily chores. Moreover, your expert may also recommend certain lifestyle modifications like exercise and diet which you will have to follow religiously. You will have to avoid certain foods which can worsen your osteoporosis. Read on to know more about the foods which you should bid adieu to keep your bones healthy.